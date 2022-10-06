 Skip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY

Construction continues on new MU football practice facility

Construction continues on the new football practice facility on Oct. 5 in Columbia. The $33-million facility is being funded through private donations. The new building will be called the Stephens Indoor Facility after MU graduates Brad and Rachel Cohen Stephens. The facility is replacing the current Devine Pavilion — which has a 70-yard field — with a full-length football field.

Two construction workers stand on top of the new football practice facility

Two construction workers stand on top of the new football practice facility as construction continues on Oct. 5 in Columbia. The new building will be called the Stephens Indoor Facility after MU graduates Brad and Rachel Cohen Stephens.
A construction worker sits on the roof

A construction worker sits on the roof as work continues on the new football practice facility on Oct. 5 in Columbia. The facility is replacing the current Devine Pavilion — which has a 70-yard field — with a full-length football field.
Construction continues on the new football practice facility

Construction continues on the new football practice facility on Oct. 5 in Columbia. The $33-million facility is being funded through private donations.
