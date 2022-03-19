Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz stressed all spring that the Tigers’ quarterback competition won’t be won until the fall. Neither Brady Cook nor Tyler Macon made that statement any less true at Saturday‘s spring game, as both had their respective ups and downs.
Macon’s velocity flashed, but he showed he has a long way to go in terms of accuracy and reading the field. Cook’s ball placement was solid throughout the afternoon, but he doesn’t have Macon’s arm strength and a throw into double-coverage that was intercepted in the end zone put a damper on his afternoon.
Here are some notes, thoughts and analysis on Missouri’s two quarterbacks.
Cook
One throw summed up Cook’s afternoon pretty well. It was a corner route of about 15 yards in the second quarter to true freshman receiver Mekhi Miller on the short side of the field, which Cook threw accurately and completed for a first down.
However, the throw didn’t have the kind of velocity Cook would have wanted, which gave the safety in coverage time to break on the ball. The throw reached its intended target, but it was closer than it should have been.
That sounds nitpicky, but come SEC play, it could make a big difference.
Cook showcased solid accuracy throughout the day, including that throw. He began the game with a well-placed back-shoulder throw to true freshman receiver Luther Burden III, who looked every bit as good as advertised. Burden turned around right before the ball arrived in a perfect spot, gave a slight push-off that most refs will let slide and got two feet inbounds for a third-and-long conversion.
Burden also scored a touchdown on a slant route from about 10 yards out. He and Cook found the soft spot in the zone defense and Cook hit him in stride, giving him room to cut upfield and reach the end zone. That score was an example of Cook being the more advanced quarterback of the two at reading defenses.
Cook’s best work came at the end of the first half, during Missouri’s two-minute drill. He found Burden up the seam, fitting the ball perfectly between the over-the-top and underneath defenders, for a big gain. The next play, he scanned the field, rolled out and threw on the run to Chance Luper. He put it where only Luper could get it, allowing him to reach out and tap his toes for the catch.
The drive finished on the last play of the first half, when Cook didn’t have anything open in the end zone and checked it down to receiver Barrett Banister. In doing so, he gave Banister the chance to make his defender miss and score.
The play that will get Cook chewed out in the film room came on the back end of his second drive. He was looking for Burden in the end zone, but the cornerback had him covered and the safety, Joseph Charleston, read the play all the way.
Cook floated a pass into double-coverage that Charleston easily intercepted. Drinkwitz’ main gripe with Connor Bazelak last season was that he didn’t protect the ball enough, and throws like that won’t do Cook any favors in the competition.
Another throw Cook would like to have back was a missed deep ball to Luper, who had his defender beat clean on a post route. Cook threw a pass with too much arc and not enough distance, which fell incomplete three yards away from its intended receiver.
However, two plays later, Luper smoked his defender again, this time down the sideline. Cook bounced back with a perfectly-thrown ball, hitting Luper in stride that he took for a 50-yard touchdown.
Macon
Macon’s afternoon got off to a rough start. His first pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by redshirt freshman defensive back Daylan Carnell. It wasn’t completely Macon’s fault — the ball was catchable and it went off the receiver’s hands — but he threw it behind his intended target.
That pass was thrown with a sidearm throwing motion, something he repeated multiple times, particularly on the shorter throws and quick-screens. That motion is an asset when needed — Drew Lock, for example, used it effectively at Missouri to avoid underneath defenders — but it isn’t ideal for consistent accuracy.
Macon also struggled to read the field. He had a touchdown opportunity to Tauskie Dove early, as the senior receiver was wide open down the field, but he must not have seen him. Instead, he checked it down for a loss of yards.
He did well with half-field reads, correctly choosing the short option on a high-low concept for a third down conversion early, but as far as scanning the full field, Macon has a long way to go. He had Dove open again if he looked to his right later in that drive, but his eyes stayed left and he threw into coverage, incomplete, although it did draw a gift pass interference call.
The game ended with another throw that likely had Drinkwitz concerned: an interception on a throw over the middle that Carnell, again, undercut. It looked like Macon either didn’t see the defender or misjudged how tight the window really was.
Like Cook, though, Macon settled in as the game moved along and showed why he’s still highly regarded in the Tigers’ building. “He can make all the throws” is a cliché used too often about quarterbacks, but it truly applies to the redshirt freshman out of East St. Louis.
His throws had noticeably more velocity than Cook’s. He completed multiple out-routes into tight windows, both to the wide side of the field with pinpoint accuracy. Those are throws Cook will have a significantly more difficult time making.
When Macon did throw the deep ball, he had mixed results. He had two long completions, one to Dominic Lovett and one to Dove, that were underthrown but caught anyway. He made an excellent throw to Dove in double-coverage down the right sideline, put where only he could get it, but the safety knocked it away.
In the second half, Macon took deep shots more often, showing that his confidence grew as the game went on. He overthrew one to redshirt freshman Zach Hahn, who had a step on his defender, but tossed a beautiful back-shoulder ball to Dove for a catch on a similar route for 62 yards the very next play.
That drive ended with a touchdown on a goal-line fade to Dove that, again, he put where only the big-bodied receiver could get it. Macon certainly showed flashes of deep-ball accuracy that could win him the job if it becomes more consistent.