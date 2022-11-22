Ryan Nembhard drove the lane for an authoritative dunk in the closing minutes and scored a career-high 25 points for No. 10 Creighton, which survived a tense second half to beat No. 9 Arkansas 90-87 on Tuesday and advance to the championship game of the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Trey Alexander made two free throws with 1.9 seconds left for Creighton, which will play for the title Wednesday.
The Bluejays (6-0) and Razorbacks (4-1) played an electrifying second half worthy of an NCAA Tournament matchup. Arkansas has reached the Elite Eight in consecutive seasons, and Creighton got to the second round last year after advancing to the Sweet 16 in 2021.
Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 21 points, Baylor Scheierman added 20 points and Alexander had 12 points for the Bluejays, who had a 12-point lead late in the first half.
Former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half for Arkansas. Anthony Black led the Razorbacks with 26 points, and Ricky Council IV chipped in 24.
(13) Auburn 85, Bradley 64: In Cancun, Mexico, Wendell Green Jr. and Johni Broome each scored 14 points, and the Tigers beat the Braves in the first round of the Cancun Challenge.
Auburn (5-0) advanced to play in Wednesday night’s championship game of the Riviera Division.
Green also had six assists, and Broome, who got the start after sitting out the last game due to injury, had nine rebounds and three blocks.
Connor Hickman and Duke Deen each scored 15 points for Bradley (3-2), which will play in the third-place contest Wednesday. Malevy Leons added 11 points.
There were 10 lead changes, and the game was tied 10 times in the second half.
LSU 73, Akron 58: In George Town in the Cayman Islands, Adam Miller made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, KJ Williams added 19 points, and the Tigers beat the Zips in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic.
Williams, who scored 33 points in the tournament opener, picked up his third foul with 17 minutes left in the game but didn’t get called for another in playing 31 minutes. He had a team-high three steals as LSU forced Akron into 14 turnovers and 26% shooting.
Justice Hill added 14 for LSU (5-0). The Tigers shot 48% and made nine 3s.
Xavier Castaneda scored 28 points for Akron (3-2). Sammy Hunter added 13 points, and Enrique Freeman, who entered averaging 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds, had three points and 10 rebounds.
Auburn leads the all-time series 3-0, including a 90-86 victory in the 1988 NCAA Tournament to spoil a 44-point performance by Bradley’s Hersey Hawkins, a future NBA All-Star.
UAB 87, Georgia 73: In Daytona Beach, Florida, Jordan Walker scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half as the Blazers ran away from the Bulldogs in the championship of the Sunshine Slam Beach Bracket.
Walker, who was the Conference USA player of the year last season, led the Blazers (4-1) on 11-of-22 shooting with an array of drives. He had five 3s and five assists. Eric Gaines added 14 points and eight assists, KJ Buffen had 11 points, and Ledarrius Brewer added 10 points. Trey Jemison grabbed nine boards to go with nine points.
Justin Hill led Georgia (4-2) with 17 points, with Kario Oquendo adding 12 and Braelen Bridges 10.
Other Top 25
(21) Texas Tech 70, Louisville 38: In Lahaina, Hawaii, Kevin Obanor scored 15 points as the Red Raiders held the Cardinals to their lowest point total in 74 years in the Maui Invitational.
The Red Raiders (4-1) bounced back from their 76-65 loss to Creighton with their most dominating defensive performance since holding Incarnate Word to 37 points in 2018.
Louisville (0-5) was held scoreless for more than 10 minutes spanning the halves. The Cards missed 13 field goals and two free throws and committed six turnovers during the drought.
The Cardinals’ 38 points were their fewest since a 62-34 loss to Xavier on Jan. 7, 1948.
The 13 first-half points were the fewest allowed by Texas Tech since Northwestern State scored 10 on Dec. 12, 2018. It was only the second time since the 2009-10 season that Louisville had scored so few points in a first half.