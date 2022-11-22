APTOPIX Creighton Arkansas Basketball

Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma (24) and Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (2) fight for a loose ball during a game Tuesday in Lahaina, Hawaii.

 Marco Garcia, freelancer

Ryan Nembhard drove the lane for an authoritative dunk in the closing minutes and scored a career-high 25 points for No. 10 Creighton, which survived a tense second half to beat No. 9 Arkansas 90-87 on Tuesday and advance to the championship game of the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Trey Alexander made two free throws with 1.9 seconds left for Creighton, which will play for the title Wednesday.

