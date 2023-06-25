 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Crit racing returns to Columbia with Criterium at the Columns

Crit racing returns to Columbia with Criterium at the Columns

For the first time in nearly 20 years, crit racing made a return to Columbia with the Criterium at the Columns on Sunday.

The event consisted of nine different races, where the cyclists would race around a one-mile course for a certain amount of time.

Alex Dickerman, right, rounds a corner

Alex Dickerman, right, rounds a corner during the Category 3/4 race at Criterium at the Columns on Sunday at Elm and 9th Streets. The cyclists lapping around a one mile track for 45 minutes.
A bicycle leans against a parking meter

A bicycle leans against a parking meter during Criterium at the Columns Sunday at Elm and 8th Streets. The event was the first criterium racing event held in Columbia in nearly 20 years.
Racers in the Women Pro/Open category

Racers in the Women's Pro/Open race receive instruction of the rules Sunday at Elm and 8th Streets. The 60-minute race was the second to last event of the day.
From left: Jacob Linn, Richard Johnston

From left: Jacob Linn, Richard Johnston and Devin Glenn stand on the podium after finishing the Category 3/4 race at Criterium at the Columns on Sunday at Elm and 8th Streets. Johnston won the race with Linn finishing second and Glenn finishing third.
Richard Johnston, center, talks

Richard Johnston, center, talks with fellow cyclists Devin Glenn, left, and Jacob Linn on Sunday at Elm and 8th Streets. Following the race, cyclists were awarded cash prizes, bike equipment and pickles based on their placement.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter for the Missourian, Summer 2023, Studying Journalism, reach me at kgumcp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. 

  • Visual journalism reporter, second-year graduate student studying photojournalism. (She/her/hers). Reach me at carolinemccone@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2023 Studying Photo and Documentary Journalism Reach me at meb7ft@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720