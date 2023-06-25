Crit racing returns to Columbia with Criterium at the Columns

For the first time in nearly 20 years, crit racing made a return to Columbia with the Criterium at the Columns on Sunday.
The event consisted of nine different races, where the cyclists would race around a one-mile course for a certain amount of time.
Some spectators stood by the red fencing near the start/finish line at Eighth and Elm Streets to cheer for the racers that whizzed by. Others found shaded areas along Elm Street to watch the races throughout the day. And a small group was on Conley Avenue outside the entrance to Townsend Hall offering water and some food.
"There were more spectators than I thought there would be," race promoter and co-owner of CycleX Bike Shop Brian Kukla said.
The event began at 8:45 a.m. with the Master's B race, which was a combination of cyclists aged 40 or older. Christopher Rippey finished first, John Wilkinson was second and Eric Bussick was third for the age 40 category. Greg Bennett finished first, John Van Sooy was second and Donald Kukla was third for the age 60 category.
Columbia resident Brian Heydn placed first, David Prats was second and Robert Ellis was third for the age 50 category. Heydn said that at first, he was going to just volunteer, but he got talked into racing.
At around 1 p.m., the crowd nearly tripled in size at the start of the kid's race. The speakers played "We are the Champions" by Queen as kids aged 10 or younger raced the course.
Dan Kukla, a volunteer for the event, said it was the first time his children got to race a full course. He claimed that in other races, his children were only allowed to race the straightaway part of the course.
Kids in the race received gift cards for a slice of pizza and a soda at Shakespeare's after crossing the finish line.
"We're happy to do that and contribute to the future of the sport," Shakespeare's part owner Kurt Mirthsching said.
The crowd grew to its greatest size of the day for the final race of the day, the men's pro/1/2/3 race.
Harrisonville resident Tyler Cheslik put on a clinic in the race. At one point during the race, he had such a large lead that he turned onto Ninth Street from Elm Street just before the pack of cyclists turned onto Elm Street from Fifth Street. Cheslik would maintain his lead to win the race, with Brody Burnham and Nick Dolan rounding off the podium in second and third, respectively.
In the women's pro race, Lynn Wilson finished first, Amy McClintock finished second and Sydney Green finished third.
The Master's A event, much like the Master's B race, had racers in age categories from 40 to 60. Carter Snow placed first, James Reed was second and Michael Bruzina was third in the age 40 category. Chris Harre placed first, David Henderson was second and Christopher Johnson was third in the 50 category. James Clevenger placed first, Bernd Faust was second and Edgar Pizarro was third in the age 60 category.
The category 4/5 race ended with Carter Lembke in first, John Matthews in second and Caleb Knerr in third.
Richard Johnston took the win in the category 3/4 race, with Jacob Linn coming in second and Devin Glenn in third.
Di Guetersloh won the women's 4/5 race, with Rachel Bontrager taking second and Rose Chase finishing third.
Podium finishers from the races received different cash prizes, with the overall winners for the pro races winning $1,000.
Other racers received prizes for how they finished. These prizes varied from cash, a bike pump or a jar of pickles.