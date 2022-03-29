Missouri men’s golf made a statement in South Carolina, posting 13 individual rounds under par at the Hootie at Bulls Bay.
At the end of the team’s final round, the Tigers were 20-under 844 and shared a tie for first with three other schools, which landed them in a four team playoff to decide the winner.
Missouri was the first team to be eliminated from the playoff that included host South Carolina, North Carolina State, and East Tennessee State after shooting 2 over as a team on the playoff hole.
South Carolina dominated the event over the first two days and went into the final round with a commanding 10 shot lead over the rest of the field before struggling in the third round.
The Gamecocks shot 10 in their final round before battling with ETSU in a playoff that took three holes and ended with the teams serving as co-champions.
Charlie Crockett and Jack Lundin set the tone for the Tigers with both golfers posting three consecutive rounds under par from Sunday to Tuesday.
Crockett put together five birdies in his final-round 2-under 70 that led him to a share of fifth individually. His 7-under 209 for the event contributed to the best individual result for Missouri in the spring season and earned him all-tournament honors for the event.
Lundin followed up a top 20 finish three weeks ago with another strong performance in South Carolina, but just missed out on the medals.
The Missouri sophomore finished just one shot behind Crockett at 6 under for the tournament to finish in a share of seventh.
Lundin posted four birdies in a nine-hole span and made six total on the day en route to a final-round 69.
Archie Davies from ETSU closed with a bogey-free 65 to take home the individual title at 12 under.
Tolton product Jack Parker posted two rounds under-par on Sunday and Monday and finished the event in a tie for 21st with an event score of 214.
Dawson Meek competed as the team individual and showed a lot of promise in his first event of the spring with a 40th place finish after posting 216 over three days.
Yu-Ta Tsai put together the teams best individual round on Monday when he shot a 67 that included four birdies and an eagle. Tsai followed up on Tuesday with a final-round 74 and finished in a tie for 48th.
Tommy Boone struggled in his final round and finished with a share of 64th after posting a 221 for the event.
Missouri return to play April 11-12 at The Club at Old Hawthorne for the MU Tiger Invitational. The invitational was the Tigers’ only win of the 2020-2021 season.