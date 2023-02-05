With Missouri women's basketball trailing Alabama 51-47 to enter the fourth quarter, the two teams struggled to separate itself from the other, missing just three combined shots in the first four minutes of the final frame.

But the Tigers would see the game slowly slip away, as the Crimson Tide pulled away late to win 76-69 on Sunday at Mizzou Arena.

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

