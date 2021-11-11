En route to being named to the All-SEC Freshman team, Mama Dembele never scored in double digits.
It only took her one game in her sophomore season to eclipse it as she scored 13 points, including a key 3-pointer with under two minutes to go in the game. Her performance was a vital part of a 71-65 Missouri victory over Murray State in the Tigers’ season opener.
Along with her scoring total, Dembele added three rebounds, a team-high four steals and a massive block shot when the game was still in balance.
“Whatever the team needs me to do, I have to do it,” she said. “If I struggle with something, I will go to the gym and fix it.”
Coach Robin Pingeton was impressed with Dembele’s performance.
“Mama made some huge plays down the stretch for us tonight,” she said.
Along with the crucial 3-pointer, she also made a long two-point jumpshot. Her ability to shoot is going to impact how opponents guard the Tigers all season. Part of Murray State’s game plan was sagging off her on the perimeter which made entry passes to post players difficult.
One of those post players, senior Hayley Frank, had an unusually slow game through the first three quarters. Her nine fourth-quarter points were pivotal in MU pulling away with the game down the stretch, something the Tigers struggled to do last season.
Pingeton credited Frank for having a team-first mentality and Murray State’s game plan for her.
“I thought they did a really good job and made it hard for her to get looks,” she said. “We want her to be aggressive, but you’re not going to see Frankie take bad shots.
“She (Frank) is going to do whatever the team needs her to do, and I thought she did that tonight.”