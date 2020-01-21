Despite Stephens basketball dropping Tuesday night's game 73-50 against local rival Columbia College, a sliver of hope stood out in the form of sophomore guard Madelyne Denslow, who had a 16-point performance coming off the bench.
Playing her first season with the Stars, Denslow came into the game in a slump, averaging just under four points per game in her last four games.
That changed for her against the Cougars.
“I just got a lot of extra shots this week,” Denslow said. “I realized my shot had been off so I wanted to get back into the flow of things."
Despite her recent struggles, Stephens coach Joshua Steffen had high praise for the sophomore guard.
“We knew immediately in our recruiting we’d be a good home for Madelyn,” Steffen said. “It’s a good environment here at Stephens and we all get along really well.”
Steffen believes that the reason for Denslow's success is her drive to work on her game.
“There is a real love of the game with Madelyne,” he said .
Steffen said that part of her success was going to the gym to put in that bit of extra work.
“That makes such a big difference in college because everyone is good,” Steffen said. “What separates average from good and good from great sometimes is the amount of time you’re willing to put in your own outside of practice.”
Going forward, the plan is pretty simple for Denslow in her junior year — continuing to work hard.
“I want to win more next season, but that is a goal that every team has,” she said.
To continue pushing forward, Denslow reiterated the need for the Stars to continue to focus on improving every day. .
“We have practice tomorrow,” Denslow said. “We have to stick to the game plan."
Denslow stood out Tuesday, but that didn't help overlook the larger gloomy picture that the Stars find themselves in this season. With the loss against CC, Stephens currently sits at 5-12 on the season.
Despite the hardships of the season, Steffen stayed optimistic about his team's chances of turning the season around.
“That’s the great thing about a long basketball season,” Steffen said. “It can turn around in a hurry.
The Stars' next game is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Silverthorne Arena against Freed-Hardeman.