Youth baseball and softball restarting is one step closer to reality in Columbia.
After being delayed for almost two months, the Diamond Council of Columbia youth baseball league is set to begin play June 8.
“We’re glad to finally have something to go on,” said Paul Blythe, executive director of Diamond Council. “It’s been a long process, but we’re excited and ready to go.”
Attempts to reach Daniel Boone Little League were unsuccessful at the time of publication.
After the Columbia stay-at-home ordinance was lifted on May 4, only individual sports such as tennis and pickleball were allowed to take place. The ban on team sports events such as soccer and baseball expired on Memorial Day.
When play does get underway for the Diamond Council, the organization will be implementing guidelines at the ball fields that fall in line with the CDC recommendations. Social distancing, sanitizing equipment and no handshakes after games are some of the new rules that will be put in place.
For spectators, only immediate family members of players will be permitted inside the ballparks, and they are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Those who are sick or immunocompromised will not be allowed to attend games. The league will monitor that by having check-in stations at the front gates.
Bleachers will be available for use, but spectators are advised to bring their own sanitizing wipes to use after sitting if they choose to sit in them, Joey Wilmes of the Columbia Parks and Recreation department said.
Wilmes also said that thorough sanitation measures will be taken to keep things as clean as possible. But it all depends on everyone following safety guidelines.
“We’re ready to get back to normal, or as normal as we can make it, but we don’t want to get things rolling in order to have to stop right away,” Wilmes said. “We encourage everyone to follow guidelines in order to help make this as good as it can be.”
Bathrooms will be open, but long lines for waiting will not be allowed there or at the concessions stand.
Despite all the changes, Blythe said he was confident in the ability of the organization, as well as parents and players, to adapt to the new rules.
“It’s going to be a little strange at first due to the social distancing and such, but everyone will, I’m sure, find a way to adapt to it,” Blythe said. “We’re all having to adapt at this point.”
The league had approximately 225 athletes unregister since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with 1,058 athletes retained.
One coach in the league told Blythe something that could characterize their thoughts.
“Now my son has something to look forward to.”