Eliah Drinkwitz was in bed when he received phone calls from some of his players at Todd Student Living on Monday night.
At around 10:20 p.m., fire alarms at Todd, which houses Missouri freshman football players, echoed across the building. As residents waited for the firefighters to clear the scene, Drinkwitz arrived on campus.
“Went down there and checked it out and made sure our guys were OK,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday on a Zoom call with reporters. “I gave some of the people a pass for not having a mask on because they had to get out from a fire call.”
Although Drinkwitz understood that being masked outside in that situation was difficult, he wasn’t comfortable with what he saw. Todd released a statement Tuesday morning saying that the alarms were triggered by individuals setting off fire extinguishers in a hallway and stairwell.
“There’s a lot of people out last night not wearing masks,” Drinkwitz said. "It had me really concerned. I had to tell my football team I was concerned about it, too.”
Not only were the majority of residents unmasked, but many reentered the building at the same time with the residue from the fire extinguisher still in the stairwell.
That wasn’t the only incident in Columbia that Drinkwitz mentioned. Over the weekend, photos of a crowded Brookside Midtown pool emerged online. Ultimately, the pool was shut down by the health department. Drinkwitz said that what happens in the next two weeks will determine his optimism for the college football season.
“Fourteen days from now, we’ll know if everybody is taking it (seriously) and what we need to be doing to wear a mask and be out and social distance,” Drinkwitz said. “Those pictures at that apartment complex over the weekend didn’t look like we were real close, so we have some work to do.”
On Monday afternoon, the University of Missouri COVID-19 dashboard revealed that there were 159 active cases among students. Redshirt senior tight end Brendan Scales said that while he’s primarily stayed off campus for most of his career, this year with all his classes online, he’s making sure to hang out with small groups of people.
While Scales recognizes that it is a personal choice for each player on how they take precautions, he thinks the team has similar ideas on how they handle themselves.
"At the end of the day, it’s kind of selfish if you do those things, go out and party," Scales said. "Most guys are on the same page, some people want to go out and do things, but most of us are on the same page and staying away from everybody."
Redshirt junior Barrett Banister said that the biggest change for him came in June when the team learned the protocols and social responsibilities that they had to take if they wanted to play. With students back on the campus, his attitude hasn’t really changed.
“The one thing since school started would be if a class does have the option to be online," Banister said. "Then I’ll do the online version just to be safe about it.