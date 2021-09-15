Missouri running back Tyler Badie set a career high with 25 carries in Week 1 against Central Michigan, his first game as the starter in the Tiger backfield. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Badie’s 29 touches were about five more than he had planned, and that he should have had sophomore Elijah Young on the field for the final two.
Badie himself said he was tired, having played his first game without Damarea Crockett or Larry Rountree there to handle the bulk of the rushing responsibilities.
But a little more than two weeks later, Drinkwitz no longer has the luxury of being able to manage Badie’s workload. Young was expected to be the Tigers’ No. 2 running back, but has two rushing yards outside of a 32-yard touchdown scamper in Week 1.
Badie, meanwhile, has been Missouri’s best offensive player. Through two games he has 264 yards on the ground and 128 yards receiving on 52 touches. He had 14 carries and 10 receptions last week at Kentucky.
“On the road against an SEC opponent, you got to ride your horses,” Drinkwitz said. “Coach (Bobby) Petrino used to say this at Arkansas: ‘FTS. Feed the studs.’ That’s what you’ve got to do. So we’re trying to be 1-0 (each week). Whoever gives us the best chance on that play to execute at a high level is who’s going to get it right now. Tyler’s playing at a very high level, so we’re going to ride that horse.”
Badie was well prepared for this scenario, gaining about 10 pounds over the offseason. Drinkwitz said he’d like to get another running back meaningful playing time — if not Young, Dawson Downing and B.J. Harris would both be candidates — but so far no one’s practice performance has earned them more playing time.
Parker unfazed by two touchdowns
Tight end Daniel Parker Jr. caught two touchdowns against Kentucky, including his first since 2018. He also pancake blocked three Wildcats.
The three pancakes meant more to him than the touchdowns.
“I’m not really one of those players who ever asks for the ball or complains about not getting it,” the senior said. “I just like to see everybody around me succeed. That’s kind of a gift that God has given me to be able to provide for others and allow them to succeed.”
Parker’s role has typically been more that of a blocker. He converted from defensive line in fall camp before his freshman season, and his three receptions Saturday were one short of his career high. Fellow tight end Niko Hea, who had 14 receptions in 2020, already has seven and a touchdown through two games.
The duo’s 10 catches is only two behind the output of starting receivers Keke Chism and Tauskie Dove. Chism has the receiving corps’ only touchdown.
“We do it every day in practice, we kind of show what we can do,” Hea said. “So getting involved in the games is nice and getting those touchdowns is an awesome feeling because you get to celebrate with them in the end zone. But at the end of the day, we’re just out there to win the game.”
Wilks accepts blame for performance against Kentucky
Steve Wilks wasted no time at his Tuesday news conference. Missouri’s first-year defensive coordinator sat down at the table and immediately dove into a self-evaluation from the previous game, in which the Tigers allowed 35 points and 512 total yards at Kentucky.
“I want to start out by saying I take full responsibility for the performance last week,” he said. “It wasn’t to our standard, not even close, and I gotta do a much better job of putting these guys in a position to be successful.”
The Wildcats jumped on Missouri early as receiver Wan’Dale Robinson went 64 yards on a sweep on the first snap of the game. The Tigers had five linemen on the field for the play because of a miscommunication from the booth that had caused Wilks to think Kentucky sent out a jumbo package. Wilks, who usually coaches from the sideline, will be in the booth Saturday against Southeast Missouri State.