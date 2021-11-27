Three-point shooting was the story of the day on both ends as Missouri pulled out a close 87-80 win over Columbia to improve to 6-0. The Tigers used an early barrage from behind the arc to establish an early 14 point lead over the Lions.
It was not surprising that junior forward Hayley Frank, who was second on the team with 10 made 3s coming into the game, led the way. Frank made five of her first six shots from downtown, including three in the first quarter. She finished the day with 29 points on the day shooting six of 11 from deep, upping her 3-pointer percentage to 43% on the season.
Supporting Frank were guards Haley Troup and Lauren Hansen. Troup, coming off a career-high 20 points, made two shots from 3 in the first half while Hansen also poured in two threes in the first quarter.
In the second half, the tide turned. Columbia used the long ball to slowly crawl back into the game. The Lions cut what was a 16 point lead Missouri lead at its biggest down to two in the fourth quarter. Four different Columbia players knocked down at least three shots from beyond the arc as the Lions made 16 total, converting 55% of their attempts.
While the Tigers were lucky to sneak away with a victory Saturday, allowing 16 3-point makes is not something they’re going to want to make a habit of doing. After the Christmas City Classic, the schedule really begins to ramp up. Missouri has difficult games on the road against Missouri State and Illinois while also playing AP top 10 teams South Carolina and Baylor in the next month. Given that, coach Robin Pingeton is going to have to fix the three point defense in practice sooner than later.