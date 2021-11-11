Eight Battle football players were named to the All-Central Missouri Activities Conference team Wednesday night.
Offensive lineman Aiden Jones, wide receiver Keylan Horn, tight end Livingston Coaty Jr. and linebacker Alijah Jackman were named to the first team. Linebacker and running back Rickie Dunn, quarterback Justin Goolsby and defensive backs Jaylen Broadus and Rasool Traylor were named to the second team.
Offensively, Battle will be boosted by the returns of Jones, Horn, Dunn, and Goolsby in 2022. Goolsby and Horn connected for seven touchdowns this season while Dunn found paydirt another seven times for the Spartans in 2021.
On the defensive side of the ball, Dunn and Jackman will anchor the linebacker core next season. The secondary will need some rebuilding as Broadus and Traylor played their final game in a Spartan uniform last Friday night.