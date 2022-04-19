Heading into its final roadtrip of the season Tuesday, Stephens softball needed to sweep Health Sciences and Pharmacy to have any realistic hope of making the American Midwest Conference Tournament. The end result couldn’t have been more disastrous, with the Eutectics taking both games with scores of 5-4 and 7-4.
The Stars had game one in their hands, up 2-0 heading into the top of the fifth. However, three errors in four at-bats allowed the Eutectics to tie the game with runners on first and second .
Seizing advantage of the mistakes, the Eutectics cracked two singles bringing three runs home, all of which were unearned.
Though Stephens hit two runs home in the sixth inning, the Stars grounded out the final three outs, allowing UHSP to take game one.
Gillian Hale (2-8) wasn't credited with her ninth loss of the season since all of UHSP's runs were unearned, allowing eight hits in a strong follow-up performance to her showing against Columbia College on Friday.
The Stars' miscues stretched into Game 2, with the Eutectics scoring six runs each in the second and third innings.
In an unprecedented move, the Stars pulled Grace Tath (3-5) from the game with two outs left in the third inning for Cassidy Filipiak. Tath gave up five hits, three earned runs and two walks.
In her first game on the mound this season, Filipiak held the Eutectics from run-ruling the Stars, giving up three hits and one earned run. After giving up a single to start the sixth inning, Filipiak handed the ball over to Clara Pyle, who kept the Eutectics blank.
Down 7-2 in the final frame, Stephens scored two off Lauren Huskey's double before a groundout and two strikeouts ended the rally.
Stephens dropped to 8-20 with four games remaining in the regular season. Stephens remains a game ahead of Williams Baptist for the eighth spot in the AMC Tournament.
However, the Stars are unlikely to remain ahead of the Eagles, with Williams Baptist scheduled to face Harris-Stowe State. The Hornets are currently on a 52-game losing streak dating back to March 5, 2020, and have been outscored 1,107-40 since. The Eagles will also face UHSP (12-13, 7-7) at home.
Stephens' final two doubleheaders will start at 2 p.m Friday at Battle, where the Stars will take on Hannibal-LaGrange (12-20, 8-5) and will conclude their regular season at 2 p.m. Saturday against Missouri Baptist (17-12, 8-2).