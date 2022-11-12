 Skip to main content
Friday Night Sights | 11.11.2022

Fading fantasies

Temperatures fell below freezing Friday but football teams across mid-Missouri soldiered on as they played for the district championship title. Rock Bridge’s season ended as the Bruins fell to De Smet 44-21 in Columbia. Blair Oaks’ undefeated campaign will continue into the state playoffs after it defeated St. Francis Borgia 54-14. Blair Oaks faces Lift for Life Academy Charter next Friday in the Class 2 district quarterfinals.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.

Levi Ream grills hamburgers and hot dogs on Friday

Levi Ream grills hamburgers and hot dogs Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Ream grills at Rock Bridge football games with his brother, Rock Bridge sophomore Eli Ream, and his father, Grover Ream.
Gracie Lockett holds a flag on Friday, at Rock Bridge High School

Gracie Lockett holds a flag Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Lockett is senior and said she takes part in cheer for the sense of family.
From left, Rock Bridge cheerleaders Emme Crowe, Alexea Kirahagazwe

From left, Rock Bridge cheerleaders Emme Crowe, Alexea Kirahagazwe, Tyara Butler, and Sunday Crane lie on the track before the game Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The cheerleaders performed on the track during the game.
Linda Grotewiel, left, and Chris Grotewiel cheer

Linda Grotewiel, left, and Chris Grotewiel cheer on Rock Bridge junior Cooper Myers on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Linda is Myers’ grandmother.
Aiden Boeckmann, a senior at Blair Oaks High School

Aiden Boeckmann, a senior at Blair Oaks High School, waves a banner after a touchdown on Friday, at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville, Mo. Boeckmann and other seniors led the student section in loud cheers throughout the entire game, keeping morale high despite the cold.
Liam Koester, 12, is congratulated by fellow band members

Liam Koester, 12, is congratulated by fellow band members following a solo performance during half-time on Friday, at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville. “It was pretty intense playing tonight, but all my friends were cheering me on,” Koester said.
Shyann Long, right, and Charlie Fessler embrace in the second half

Shyann Long, right, and Charlie Fessler embrace in the second half of the game on Friday, at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville, Mo. The cheerleaders helped cheer the Falcons to a 54-14 victory over the Knights.
The Blair Oaks Falcons run onto the field

The Blair Oaks Falcons run onto the field on Friday, at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville. Before the game, veterans were recognized in observation of Veterans Day.
Rock Bridge sophomore Joey Scardina, center, watches the game

Rock Bridge sophomore Joey Scardina, center, watches the game Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge set up a heated tent space with a TV streaming the game so players could stay warm on the bench and watch the game.
LeAnne Bonnett, center, cheers on her two sons who play

LeAnne Bonnett, center, cheers on her two sons who play for Blair Oaks on Friday, at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville. “We’re just extremely blessed for the team, the coaches, the community…all of it,” Bonnett said.
Blair Oaks High School Senior Kaleb Bush, left

Blair Oaks High School Senior Kaleb Bush, left, and freshman Madeline Benedict share a blanket during the last quarter on Friday, at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville, Mo. Bush and Benedict are friends through the Blair Oaks choir and stayed throughout the entire game despite freezing temperatures.
Sophomore Riley Rolwing, right, hugs senior Tomisaac Johnson

Sophomore Riley Rolwing, right, hugs senior Tomisaac Johnson on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge lost the district championship 44-21.
Blair Oaks players hoist the class two district two title plaque

Blair Oaks players hoist the class two district two title plaque after defeating St. Francis Borgia on Friday, at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville. The Falcons will play Lift for Life Academy Charter next week in the state quarter final.

Photos by Cara Penquite, Clayton Steward and Megan Sundberg.

