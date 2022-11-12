Fading fantasies

Levi Ream grills hamburgers and hot dogs Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Ream grills at Rock Bridge football games with his brother, Rock Bridge sophomore Eli Ream, and his father, Grover Ream.
From left, Rock Bridge cheerleaders Emme Crowe, Alexea Kirahagazwe, Tyara Butler, and Sunday Crane lie on the track before the game Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The cheerleaders performed on the track during the game.
Rock Bridge sophomore Joey Scardina, center, watches the game Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge set up a heated tent space with a TV streaming the game so players could stay warm on the bench and watch the game.
Blair Oaks players hoist the class two district two title plaque after defeating St. Francis Borgia on Friday, at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville. The Falcons will play Lift for Life Academy Charter next week in the state quarter final.
LeAnne Bonnett, center, cheers on her two sons who play for Blair Oaks on Friday, at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville. “We’re just extremely blessed for the team, the coaches, the community…all of it,” Bonnett said.
Aiden Boeckmann, a senior at Blair Oaks High School, waves a banner after a touchdown on Friday, at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville, Mo. Boeckmann and other seniors led the student section in loud cheers throughout the entire game, keeping morale high despite the cold.
Liam Koester, 12, is congratulated by fellow band members following a solo performance during half-time on Friday, at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville. “It was pretty intense playing tonight, but all my friends were cheering me on,” Koester said.
Shyann Long, right, and Charlie Fessler embrace in the second half of the game on Friday, at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville, Mo. The cheerleaders helped cheer the Falcons to a 54-14 victory over the Knights.
Blair Oaks High School Senior Kaleb Bush, left, and freshman Madeline Benedict share a blanket during the last quarter on Friday, at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville, Mo. Bush and Benedict are friends through the Blair Oaks choir and stayed throughout the entire game despite freezing temperatures.
Temperatures fell below freezing Friday but football teams across mid-Missouri soldiered on as they played for the district championship title. Rock Bridge’s season ended as the Bruins fell to De Smet 44-21 in Columbia. Blair Oaks’ undefeated campaign will continue into the state playoffs after it defeated St. Francis Borgia 54-14. Blair Oaks faces Lift for Life Academy Charter next Friday in the Class 2 district quarterfinals.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.
Photos by Cara Penquite, Clayton Steward and Megan Sundberg.
Produced by Nicole Gutierrez, Lucas Owens and Margo Wagner.