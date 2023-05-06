Fans turn out for the first True Tiger Thank You Fan Day

Missouri wide receiver Mekhi Miller signs a football for a fan Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Both offensive and defensive players were signing merchandise for fans during the True Tiger Thank You Fan Day event.
MU athletics held its inaugural True Tiger Thank You Fan Day on Saturday at the Walsworth Plaza outside Mizzou Arena. At the event, attendees were able to run in the Truman’s Trot 5K, stop by the annual athletics tent merchandise sale, eat at food trucks, get autographs from Mizzou football players and visit the Kids Zone for face painting, balloon animals and bounce houses.