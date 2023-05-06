 Skip to main content
Fans turn out for the first True Tiger Thank You Fan Day

MU athletics held its inaugural True Tiger Thank You Fan Day on Saturday at the Walsworth Plaza outside Mizzou Arena. At the event, attendees were able to run in the Truman’s Trot 5K, stop by the annual athletics tent merchandise sale, eat at food trucks, get autographs from Mizzou football players and visit the Kids Zone for face painting, balloon animals and bounce houses.

Cooper Watkins, 2, gets his face painted like a ninja turtle

Cooper Watkins, 2, gets his face painted like a ninja turtle Saturday at Mizzou Arena. There were many kids activities during the event, such as face painting, balloon animals and bounce houses.
Missouri wide receiver Mekhi Miller signs a football for a fan

Missouri wide receiver Mekhi Miller signs a football for a fan Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Both offensive and defensive players were signing merchandise for fans during the True Tiger Thank You Fan Day event.
Fans stand in line to purchase their Mizzou merchandise

Fans stand in line to purchase their Mizzou merchandise Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The line to check out went to the back of the arena and wrapped around the corner of the building.
Patrons sort through the tables full of Mizzou merchandise

Patrons sort through the tables full of Mizzou merchandise Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The tent sale is a yearly event that discounts shoes, shirts, pants and jerseys for fans to buy.
Jarrett Harlan, 3, prepares to throw a basketball

Jarrett Harlan, 3, prepares to throw a basketball Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The blow-up basketball hoops were one of the activities included at the True Tiger Thank You Fan Day event.
  • Visual Journalism Reporter, Spring 2023. Studying photo and documentary journalism. Reach me at lspakowski@mail.missouri.edu