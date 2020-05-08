Directors of media relations and compliance are often a bridge between reporters and athletes. While they may not typically be in the spotlight, the Missourian decided to ask Columbia College’s Cindy Potter some questions.
Potter has served as the associate athletic director since 2011 and played softball for the Cougars when she was an undergraduate.
When did you first know you wanted to work in sports?
“I first knew when I was a senior undergrad playing softball at Columbia College. My mentor at the time, she was the assistant athletic director, Amber Cox, took me under her wing. I was working in her office whenever I wasn’t in class or at the softball field. I was taking classes to be an elementary school teacher. It really hit me when I was a senior just working with her and thinking, ‘I don’t want to teach anymore.’ This is way cooler. I enjoy this way more, and she has made a life out of it. It’s pretty awesome to be paid for working at games and watching athletics.”
In 2005, you served as the acting sports information director for Columbia College while still finishing your undergraduate degree. What was that like?
“Meeting with my adviser (in March of my senior year), I realized I still had 12 credits that I had to get. It was a blow to find out that you’re not gonna graduate on time. Well, it was the biggest blessing to me. Had I graduated on time, I never would be where I am today. Amber asked me for (my) help. Then in December of that year, she was interviewing for a job as director of marketing for the Phoenix Mercury; anyone who knew Amber knew she was a shoe-in for the position. When she announced that she was leaving in late December, she went to our then athletic director Bob Burchard and said, ‘OK, here’s the plan.’ I was the only one who had been working with her long enough to know how to do anything. I just kind of took over. She left on January 5 and I was finishing up my final year of undergrad and I was helping coach Spratt with softball. It was the wildest time. I slept in the office. I wanted so badly for everything to get done and everyone to be happy, and Cougar athletics to not miss a beat, because Amber left. That worked itself into a graduate assistant position for me and eventually a full-time job.”
What memory stands out during your two year Columbia College softball career?
“It would have to be the national tournament in 2004. At that point, that was the highest the Cougars had ever finished in the national tournament. Back then nationals were in Decatur, Alabama, and my biggest memory was the fact we had such a strong group of parents that came to watch. My parents traveled in a motorhome everywhere to watch and my senior year, they spent the last two months of my senior season following the team around in the motorhome. Back then I did not think it was awesome, but looking back I realize how awesome it was. To have that support and have so many fans cheering us on and to go out what we felt like was on top, was pretty much the highlight of my career.”
If you could be quarantined with a celebrity, who would it be and why?
“It would definitely be Holly Rowe. I am just in awe of her. She has met and befriended all of the other people I would pick to be quarantined with. I’ve met Holly Rowe more times than I can count now. Her battle with cancer and the fact that she just never gave up, never wanted any sympathy from anyone, never wanted anyone to have a reason to dismiss her, I feel we’re very similar in that. I am 100% always thinking about, ‘I don’t want anyone to be disappointed in me and I want to prove to everybody that I can do it.’ She’s that person; she’s amazing. The fact that she was able to do a chemo treatment and then be on the court interviewing players that night. Who does that?”
Why did you decide to become a coach for Team for Training?
“I had run a marathon with coach Wendy Spratt in maybe 2005 or 2006. Running was always part of me. My friend took me out to cross country practice in high school and said, ‘You should do this.’ I ended up having a lifetime relationship with my cross country and track and field coach. I developed a love for running. Even at my junior college, I would go run five miles every morning. It was a release for me, but it also kept me in good shape and cleared my mind. When I was done playing collegiate sports, I had thought I really want to do a marathon. That was a silly thought because it is very difficult. I joined (Team in Training) with coach Spratt and it was the (Go!) St. Louis Marathon. We did that and I had a good experience with the coach, but she wasn’t gonna coach the next season. I thought, ‘I’d love to do this; I’d love to help people reach this goal.’ I entered it with the thought that I’d probably coach for a season or two, and then that turned into a lot more than that. I enjoyed it and still to this day, I am friends with a lot of the people that I coached. It took me to Alaska and to my favorite place in the world, Disney World, to run marathons and it was a really great time in my life."
Bonus Question: What is something that most people don’t know about you?
“I am a huge, huge Disney fan. Believe me, I do not have any extra time. But I decided to become a Disney travel agent as a little side hustle back in January. I just have this ridiculous love for all things Disney, and any chance I can get to go or any extra reasons to talk about Disney to people, I will take. Even the closest of people have no idea that I joined that venture. It’s been fun; obviously it’s not a great time to be a travel agent right now. I haven’t done a lot with it. I just really enjoy Disney.”