The Missouri football Spring Game is here, and the seasons have certainly changed in Columbia. After weeks of closed practices and film sessions, players will compete in the 2022 Spring Game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Faurot Field.
The afternoon will provide an opportunity for coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff to further evaluate players’ individual development and for fans to catch their first glimpse of next fall’s team.
To add additional entertainment value, both team “Mizzou” and team “Tigers” were drafted by seniors — Barrett Banister and Isaiah McGuire picked the former, while Darius Robinson and Connor Wood selected the latter.
"Team Mizzou" took Brady Cook off the board first and managed to snag five-star wideout Luther Burden. "Team Tigers" have quarterback Tyler Macon and Stanford transfer running back Nathaniel Peat among others.
Team Missouri: Brady Cook, Luther Burden
Team Tigers: Tyler Macon, Nathaniel Peat
Saturday | 1 p.m. | Faurot Field
Just like the draft, Drinkwitz said the afternoon will be run by players while he and his coaching staff sits back to watch. The winners, he said, will be fed steaks while the losers receive hot dogs.
“The No. 1 goal for us was individual player development,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s no better way to see that than through giving players a chance to cut loose and play.”
With the draft out of the way and teams decided, what should those in attendance keep an eye out for? Here are five things.
How do Macon and Cook perform in a scrimmage situation?
On a field full of players wearing black and gold, it won’t be hard to spot the Tigers’ two competing quarterbacks. Both Macon and Cook will wear white, meaning they cannot be tackled. Still, it presents both with an opportunity to test their arms without facing pressure-packed situations.
Missouri fans didn’t see much out of either quarterback last fall as both sat behind Connor Bazelak, who transferred to Indiana this winter. Macon received one start last season, against Georgia, but didn’t play the entire game. Cook, meanwhile, is coming off a 291 total-yard, one-touchdown outing against Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.
When it comes to Saturday, Macon talked about embracing his athleticism and making plays with his legs when needed; he also wants to showcase improved accuracy. Cook is focusing on similar things.
“I’m hoping to show everyone that I can push the ball and complete passes down the field,” Cook said. “I want to continue to show my athleticism and use my feet to extend plays and then show my leadership, but at the end of the day I just want to score some touchdowns.”
Unable to be tackled, how will Drinkwitz and his coaching staff evaluate the team’s quarterback room this weekend?
“We’re always looking at decision making and command,” Drinkwitz said. “How do they command the offense? How do they command their team and then what are the decisions they are making with the ball in their hands?”
Both Macon and Cook have personal goals, but they know their biggest objective is to consistently lead their respective teams on scoring drives. Like Cook said, both quarterbacks will “need to score some touchdowns.”
Two shaken-up offensive lines could provide the most intrigue
No position group may be more impacted by the draft setup than Missouri’s offensive line. Reliant on chemistry and communication as a five-person unit to protect a quarterback, players are now split up and must adapt on the fly.
Outside of the quarterbacks, the Tigers’ offensive line has been one of the most talked about position groups in the spring season. With Hyrin White’s lower-leg injury, Zeke Powell has been asked to play tight tackle.
There’s also a battle developing at the center position between Bence Polgar and Connor Tollison after the departure of Michael Maietti, while freshman Armand Membou has already received praise from his peers.
Also expect different offensive lineman playing in different positions. One of the focuses this spring along the offensive trench has been players cross-training at several positions. Offensive line coach Marcus Johnson said that further improving adaptability will be key come the SEC slate.
“I think that’s critical when it comes to development,” Johnson said. “There are very few offensive lines that go through a season and all five guys stay healthy. Somebody is going to have to step up in a major way for us next season, so you have to start cross-training those guys at some point.”
While the quarterbacks inevitably draw the headlines, the offensive line for both teams will be an area to keep an eye on. After all, they’re also the ones who protect the QB’s.
Keep an eye on the secondary (and the defense as a whole)
While Missouri’s pass rush is certainly worth paying attention to, it doesn't benefit from the format of a Spring game. With Macon and Cook not playing live, the best it can do is consistently win battles in the trenches. However, the format does benefit the defensive secondary.
Martez Manuel, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Zxaequan Reeves won’t play due to varying injuries. However, Jaylon “J.C.” Carlies, who had four interceptions in 2021 is expected to go live as well as Jalani Williams and Stacy Brown. Texas A&M transfer cornerback Dreyden Norwood has also impressed this spring.
The entire defensive unit is currently undergoing a regime change after 2021 defensive coordinator Steve Wilks returned to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in February. New defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who recently arrived in Columbia, said that every player will enter next fall with a clean slate.
“I don’t want to hear about what our opinions of these guys were last year, otherwise we’re doing them a disservice as a new defense,” Baker said.
The defense will likely be extremely vanilla — coaches don’t usually showcase anything they intend to use come fall and Drinkwitz is no exception. However, there will still be athletes on the field and the secondary will be tasked with going against a skill position group loaded with natural talent. While maybe not all that informative, it should make for a fun afternoon.
Take advantage of your first chance to observe Missouri’s newcomers
According to 247Sports, Drinkwitz and his staff recruited the nation’s 14th-best class of players last fall — in large part thanks to the commitment of Burden.
All spring long players and coaches have been asked about Burden and the answers ranged from high praise to a “he showed up,” just to tamper expectations. From what’s been said, there is no reason to doubt that Burden has been everything those around the team has expected him to be so far.
Fans will see the St. Louis receiver in action for the first time.
But there are plenty more newcomers who warrant keeping an eye on, at least for a few snaps. Freshman receiver Mekhi Miller has also garnered praise, while both Tyrone and Ty’Ron Hopper will attempt to showcase their defensive chops.
Then there is Peat, who enters a running back room looking to replace back-to-back years of All-SEC production it received from Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie, respectively. The Columbia native said that he is being asked to do what he did at Stanford, which translates to being an all-around back.
“The (coaching staff) wants me to do pass protection, run the ball and catch it out of the backfield,” Peat said. “That’s the other thing I want to do too, just show all my abilities and do everything I can to make this team the best it can be.”
There will be several other newcomers who take the field, but Burden, Miller, Peat and the Hoppers stand out.
Injuries to note
Drinkwitz softly tapped the wooden podium his was speaking behind Tuesday afternoon when asked about the team’s injury situation at the end of spring camp, and for good reason.
Bar a few guys still recovering from offseason surgeries — such as Rakestraw Jr. and Manuel — the Tigers have managed to stay relatively healthy throughout the spring. The loss of White to a lower-leg injury was the biggest blow as it will most likely keep him out until the fall camp.
Reeves and defensive lineman Kyran Montgomery are still recovering from ACL injuries, while defensive back Jalani Williams has a shoulder injury that will hold him back from Saturday’s scrimmage.
“It will be interesting to see how long we can go with two full teams,” Drinkwitz said. “Knock on wood, but so far we have been pretty fortunate to be able to stay healthy.”