For the love of the ice and each other, Missouri club hockey makes new leaps

Missouri’s Andrew Kruszka places a birthday card for his head coach’s 70th birthday before an inter-squad scrimmage on March 4 at the Washington Park Ice Arena in Jefferson City. Every player in the scrimmage signed it to wish their coach a happy birthday.
Hope College’s Luke McKinch, center, gets into a scuffle with Missouri’s Nicholas Trainor on March 18 at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass. Missouri would lose to Hope, ending their run for the national title.
Miles Morris heads off the ice after taking one last stroll around the rink on March 18 at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass. It would be Morris’ final moment on the ice for the Missouri season.
Missouri club hockey listens to head coach Lynn Teeter after their inter-squad scrimmage on March 4 at the Washington Park Ice Arena in Jefferson City. Missouri claimed their conference title after an overtime win over Nebraska.
Kyle Juhala holds his hockey skates and a cup of coffee as he waits to depart for the ice rink on March 17 in Berlin, Mass. Juhala, among others, departed for the rink hours before his game to scout Missouri’s opponent for the following game.
Nick Spolec, left, is embraced by Jack Hazelton, center, as their teammate Michael Christopher cheers after a game of mini floor hockey on March 14 at Spolec’s home in Kansas City. Hazelton dyed his hair in a tiger stripe pattern in support for their national title run.
For Missouri club hockey players, the sport is more than just a club activity. Despite receiving fewer resources than other Missouri collegiate teams, its players continue to skate for the love of the ice and each other.
Hockey has been at MU for almost 50 years thanks to volunteerism, donations and sponsors. Club sports, like Missouri hockey, are considered student-run organizations, meaning they do not receive the luxury and benefits that a NCAA or NAIA team would receive. It’s not uncommon for Missouri club hockey players to give more than their fair share of blood, sweat and tears, as they have to support themselves and the team financially while balancing their academic and on-the-ice duties.
The hard work paid off this year as a 13-game win streak and a conference title punched the team's ticket to the national tournament for the first time in the program's recorded history. After two more wins, Missouri was eliminated in pool play and missed the semifinals.
Nick Spolec, Missouri forward and vice president of club hockey, was disappointed in the result, but feels grateful for the connections he has made with his teammates both on and off the ice.
“The most important thing about my experience with Mizzou hockey is the camaraderie and friendships that I made,” Spolec said. “I have friends for life that I can count on them for anything and they can count on me for anything.”
Although the team has a goal to win the national championship one day, Spolec said that he hopes Missouri club hockey will strengthen ties with local youth hockey organizations and ultimately grow the sport in the mid-Missouri area.