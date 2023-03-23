 Skip to main content
For the love of the ice and each other, Missouri club hockey makes new leaps

Missouri club hockey listens to head coach Lynn Teeter

Missouri club hockey listens to head coach Lynn Teeter after their inter-squad scrimmage on March 4 at the Washington Park Ice Arena in Jefferson City. Missouri claimed their conference title after an overtime win over Nebraska.

For Missouri club hockey players, the sport is more than just a club activity. Despite receiving fewer resources than other Missouri collegiate teams, its players continue to skate for the love of the ice and each other.

Hockey has been at MU for almost 50 years thanks to volunteerism, donations and sponsors. Club sports, like Missouri hockey, are considered student-run organizations, meaning they do not receive the luxury and benefits that a NCAA or NAIA team would receive. It’s not uncommon for Missouri club hockey players to give more than their fair share of blood, sweat and tears, as they have to support themselves and the team financially while balancing their academic and on-the-ice duties.

Kyle Juhala holds his hockey skates and a cup of coffee

Kyle Juhala holds his hockey skates and a cup of coffee as he waits to depart for the ice rink on March 17 in Berlin, Mass. Juhala, among others, departed for the rink hours before his game to scout Missouri’s opponent for the following game.
Nick Spolec, left, is embraced by Jack Hazelton, center, as their teammate Michael Christopher cheers

Nick Spolec, left, is embraced by Jack Hazelton, center, as their teammate Michael Christopher cheers after a game of mini floor hockey on March 14 at Spolec’s home in Kansas City. Hazelton dyed his hair in a tiger stripe pattern in support for their national title run.
Missouri’s Andrew Kruszka places a birthday card for his head coach’s 70th birthday

Missouri’s Andrew Kruszka places a birthday card for his head coach’s 70th birthday before an inter-squad scrimmage on March 4 at the Washington Park Ice Arena in Jefferson City. Every player in the scrimmage signed it to wish their coach a happy birthday.
Hope College’s Luke McKinch, center, gets into a scuffle with Missouri’s Nicholas Trainor

Hope College’s Luke McKinch, center, gets into a scuffle with Missouri’s Nicholas Trainor on March 18 at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass. Missouri would lose to Hope, ending their run for the national title.
Missouri Hockey players Cole Morris, left, and Andrew Cacioppo wrestle in a hotel pool

Missouri club hockey players Cole Morris, left, and Andrew Cacioppo wrestle in a hotel pool on March 17 in Berlin, Mass. The players maintain their friendships off the ice as well as on.
Ben Schroeder listens to music while peering through the ice rink’s plexiglass

Ben Schroeder listens to music while peering through the ice rink’s plexiglass on March 18 at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass. It is Schroeder’s first year at Missouri.
The Missouri Tigers celebrate their win over Central Michigan

The Missouri Tigers celebrate their win over Central Michigan on March 17 at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass. The win over the Chippewas raised their win streak to 15.
Miles Morris heads off the ice after taking one last stroll around the rink

Miles Morris heads off the ice after taking one last stroll around the rink on March 18 at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass. It would be Morris’ final moment on the ice for the Missouri season.
