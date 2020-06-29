It appears that former Missouri basketball standout Jontay Porter will be joining the Memphis Grizzlies in Orlando as NBA teams prepare for the restart of the season, a league source confirmed.
Porter and his older brother, Denver Nuggets player Michael Porter Jr., exchanged messages via Instagram on Monday after Jontay posted for Michael’s birthday and said, “See you in Orlando.”
Porter Jr. responded, “Thanks lil brother. Hopefully we play y’all and bust y’all.”
The NBA will limit teams in Orlando to a 35-person traveling party that includes players, and the list must be submitted by Wednesday, according to a June 16 story in the Los Angeles Times. The Times also reported that teams can have a minimum of 13 and a maximum of 17 players.
The top 22 NBA teams according to the standings when play was halted in March will be at Disney World in Orlando beginning July 7 to prepare for the resumption of the 2019-20 season.
The teams will stay in what is being labeled as a “bubble,” with no fans in attendance and players staying on the campus throughout. The games are expected to begin July 30, and the Grizzlies begin play the next day against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Jontay Porter missed Missouri’s 2018-19 season when he tore his ACL and MCL in a closed practice in October of 2018. After retearing his ACL in March of 2019, Porter went undrafted. One year later and three days before the NBA suspended its 2019-20 season because of COVID-19, he signed a multiyear deal with the Grizzlies through 2020-21 with a team option.
After Porter signed, ESPN reported that he was expected to be ready for training camp for the 2020-21 season, which ordinarily would open in late September or early October this year. It remains to be seen whether Porter will be healthy enough to play in Orlando.
In his freshman campaign with Missouri, his only active season with the Tigers, Porter averaged 9.9 points and a team-leading 6.8 rebounds per game.
The Porter brothers aren’t scheduled to match up in the seeding games, but the Nuggets and Grizzlies could wind up meeting in the Western Conference playoffs.