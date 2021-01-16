Former Missouri wideout Cjay Boone has found a new home, announcing Saturday that he’ll be transferring to New Mexico to continue his collegiate career.
Boone is a former four-star recruit from Parkway North High School in St. Louis and chose the Tigers over offers from Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota and Purdue, among others.
The wideout out only saw the field for Missouri in one game, playing against Southeast Missouri in 2019 during his redshirt season.
Prior to the 2020 season, Missouri announced that Boone had opted out for the year. On Oct. 12, Boone announced he was entering the transfer portal.