Albert Okwuegbunam walks onto the field

Albert Okwuegbunam walks onto the field during the game against Wyoming on Sept. 3 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming. Okwuegbunam signed with the Denver Broncos Wednesday.

 Emmalee Reed/Missourian

Former Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam ensured he will be reunited with his old quarterback when he agreed to terms on a four-year rookie deal with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday.

After being selected in the fourth round of this spring's draft, Okwuegbunam will now prepare for his rookie season where he will join Drew Lock, the former MU quarterback and Broncos' franchise cornerstone who Okwuegbunam had his most productive collegiate seasons with.

The 6-foot-5 tight end had 881 yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons with Lock before a injury-riddled redshirt junior campaign produced 306 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. Okwuegbunam played nine games in all three of his seasons with the Tigers due to various injuries. 

Okwuegbunam and the Broncos' rookie class is scheduled to report for COVID-19 testing Thursday before the start of training camp.

