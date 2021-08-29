Former Missouri wrestler and UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley made his pro-boxing debut Sunday night against undefeated boxer and internet personality Jake Paul.
The fight was eight rounds, and the two boxers went the distance. The judges scored the fight in Paul's favor on a split decision.
The three scorecards were 77-75 in favor of Paul, 77-75 in favor of Woodley and 78-74 in favor of Paul.
Paul moves to 4-0 in his professional boxing career, having previously beaten another Missouri wrestling alumnus Ben Askren.