Fort Osage threw all it had at Francis Howell, but a one-sided first half put the game out of reach in a 49-21 win, which earned the Vikings the MSHSAA Class 5 title Friday .
Entering as the favorite, Francis Howell backed it up by stuffing Fort Osage on its first possession, and then took its own opening drive for a touchdown. It was the first of two first-half rushing touchdowns for Francis Howell quarterback Adam Shipley.
The Vikings' 7-0 lead was quickly erased after an 80-yard game-tying touchdown rush from Fort Osage sophomore Ryver Peppers, who went for 129 yards in the first half.
Francis Howell senior running back Brady Hultman broke the deadlock with a 57-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.
The second quarter began with a key fumble by Fort Osage quarterback Gregory Menne. Francis Howell tight end Brett Norfleet added two second quarter touchdown catches, including one with three seconds left in the first half to make it 35-7 in favor of the Vikings .
Fort Osage came out firing to open up the third quarter. After drilling the ball into a Francis Howell defender to recover the opening onside kick, Fort Osage took only two and a half minutes to score a touchdown and cut the deficit to 21. A second onside kick attempt failed and gave Francis Howell good starting field position, where it eventually drove into the end zone and went back up by 28.
With 3:07 remaining in the third quarter, Menne scored from a short distance to bring the score to 42-21.
The fourth quarter involved lots of clock management for the Vikings, padding its lead late with another touchdown rush from Shipley.
Francis Howell (14-0) finished the job to take the MSHSAA Class 5 championship from Fort Osage (11-3).