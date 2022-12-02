Fort Osage threw all it had at Francis Howell, but a one-sided first half put the game out of reach in a 49-21 win, which earned the Vikings the MSHSAA Class 5 title Friday .

Entering as the favorite, Francis Howell backed it up by stuffing Fort Osage on its first possession, and then took its own opening drive for a touchdown. It was the first of two first-half rushing touchdowns for Francis Howell quarterback Adam Shipley.

