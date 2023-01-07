In a near silent but full Mizzou Arena, a crowd of 15,061 watched as Noah Carter went to the free throw line with No. 20 Missouri up by two points with 17 seconds to play. The Tigers most recent field goal came at the 3:55 mark as the home team relied on free throws in the final minutes.. Carter knocked down both shots to extend the lead to four.
Vanderbilt’s Liam Robbins proceeded to make a quick layup, bringing the margin back within two. Following the inbound pass, Myles Stute fouled Sean East II with four seconds to play, sending the junior back to the charity stripe.
Calm and collected, East buried both of his attempts to restore the Tigers' four-point lead. Following a quick steal by DeAndre Gholston, the Milwaukee-transfer joined in on the action by collecting Missouri’s 26th and 27th made free throw, putting the game out of reach.
Vanderbilt’s Jordan Wright drained a half-court shot with under a second to play, but it was a little too late, as all Missouri had to do was touch the ball for the clock to hit triple zeros.
The Tigers prevailed for a 85-82 victory over the Commodores, moving to 13-2 on the year and 2-1 in Southeastern Conference play.
“That is a crucial heavyweight fight, and that’s what our conference is going to be about,” coach Dennis Gates said. “I thought we won analytically the percentages from our free throws. Our free throw rate was high, and that was awesome.”
In a quick turnaround, Missouri improved itself in an area that plagued itself Wednesday night in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Missouri missed seven of its 21 free throws, shooting 67% from the line during a 6-point loss against Arkansas.
It was a different story against Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Tigers shot 27-for-31 from the free throw line, equaling 87%. Gholston, D’Moi Hodge, Kobe Brown, Ronnie DeGray III and Tre Gomillion all went 100% from the line. In comparison, the Commodores shot 67% from the free throw line.
“That’s the only way you win close games,” Gates said. “To be able to get to the free throw line and obviously in that spot, to be able to shoot the percentage that we shot ... I think that gives us the confidence, but it also allowed us to control the last three minutes because our guys were strong with the ball and we executed.”
In a game with seven lead changes, Vanderbilt never took the lead over the final four minutes, despite Missouri making just one field goal off a Gholston layup, who finished tied with a team-high 18 points along with Brown.
Gholston was responsible for four of Missouri’s final 12 made free throws. Following the Arkansas game, Gates and Gholston had a 2 ½ hour one-on-one conversation at Mizzou Arena. Gholston challenged the team on what they needed to improve, and Gates was pleased with the way he and the whole team responded.
“Even when Vandy had multiple situations where they came back, and we couldn’t extend that lead or keep it. That’s what a veteran team does. They cut leads, and our guys didn’t blink,” Gates said. “And I commend Dre’s conversation and our conversation that night but also throughout the last two days and our guys being able to reconnect and recalibrate.”
Carter finished with 16 points, including going six-for-eight from the free throw line .
“Everybody believes in me, and I believe in myself," Carter said. "So just go out there and play like I know I can. It’s moving forward and keeping my confidence and just going into every game feeling that way.”
In the second half, Missouri earned 23 free throws, knocking down 20 of them in the winning effort. The Tigers visit Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in College Station, Texas.