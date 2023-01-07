Vanderbilt Missouri Basketball Noah Carter

Missouri's Noah Carter tosses the ball to an official during the second half  against Vanderbilt on Saturday in Columbia. Missouri won 85-82.

 L.G. Patterson, The Associated Press

In a near silent but full Mizzou Arena, a crowd of 15,061 watched as Noah Carter went to the free throw line with No. 20 Missouri up by two points with 17 seconds to play. The Tigers most recent field goal came at the 3:55 mark as the home team relied on free throws in the final minutes.. Carter knocked down both shots  to extend the lead to four.

Vanderbilt’s Liam Robbins proceeded to make a quick layup, bringing the margin back within two. Following the inbound pass, Myles Stute fouled Sean East II with four seconds to play, sending the junior back to the charity stripe.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

