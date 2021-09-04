Friday Night Sights | 09.03.2021

Hallsville High School freshman Dana Miller practices on her flute before a football game against Centralia High School starts on Friday in Hallsville. “It’s my first year playing as a freshman,” Miller said. “So I’m a little nervous, but I’m excited.”
Helias senior Emma Eiken prepares for her performance during the halftime show at Hickman’s game against Helias Catholic High School on Friday at Helias High School in Jefferson City. Eiken is co-captain of the Helias color guard.
The Helias Crusaders run through a paper tunnel on Friday at Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City. Helias’ senior cheer captain, Dallas Dudenhoeffer said, “Home games are so much fun because of all the parents, supporters, and the tunnel run-through. We look forward to the game every week.”
Sophomore Hickman cheerleader, Ana’e Donnell, cheers at a game against Helias Catholic High School on Friday at Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City. “The stunts are exciting and I have hope that our team will put in the effort they need to,” Ana’e said.
The Rock Bridge High School student section wears western style boots during the first home game of their season on Friday in Columbia. The theme for the evening was western, and students brought their boots, flannels and cowboy hats.
The Centralia Panthers kick off at their second game against the Hallsville Indians on Friday at Hallsville High School in Hallsville. The Indians maintained a lead against the Panthers for the duration of the game.
Centralia Panthers' sophomore Austin Lopez adjusts his face mask while playing against Hallsville High School on Friday at Hallsville High School in Hallsville. The Centralia Panthers lost 46-12 to the Hallsville Indians.
Mexico High School sophomore Austin Evans tackles Southern Boone junior Andrew Runge on Friday at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo. Runge was one of the most active players of the game, making key plays during the game.
Hallsville wide-receiver Landyn Sievers, left, and offensive lineman Jayden Walters hold U.S. flags during the Star Spangled Banner on Friday at Hallsville High School in Hallsville. Players for Hallsville carried the flags for 13 U.S. soldiers who died in Afghanistan the previous Sunday.
In this second week of Friday Night Sights, victories came in by landslide. Cheer teams showed out in force, the Helias Crusaders tore through a classic paper tunnel and Rock Bridge played a stellar game. Hallsville beat Centralia 46-12, while Rock Bridge shut out Smith-Cotton 50-0. Helias beat Hickman at home 41-6. Before facing Centralia on Friday, Hallsville honored 13 U.S. soldiers who died in Afghanistan the previous weekend.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present “Friday Night Sights.”
Photos by Kylie Daniel, Lucy Valeski, Anastasia Busby, Catie Cobble, Cara Penquite, Zachary Linhares, Yasmeen Saadi
Videography by Siobhan Harms and Nevin Dubinksi
Produced by Tom Kavanaugh, Paola Rodriguez, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Margo Wagner and Hudson Heidger