spotlight

Friday Night Sights | 09.08.2023

After another night of ups and downs, mid-Missouri high school football continues to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Battle was handed its third loss of the season, finishing its game against Helias 0-41. Hickman followed in Battle’s footsteps, losing for the third consecutive week to Capital City 16-59. By the end of its night, Tolton had more than doubled Louisiana’s score with the scoreboard showing 48-21 at the final buzzer. Rock Bridge slid past Jefferson City 35-27. 

Our team of visual storytellers proudly presents ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Chase Obermein goes all out for Hickman’s football game

Chase Obermein goes all out for Hickman’s football game against Capital City on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. Kewpies lost 16-59 against the Cavaliers.
Jefferson City’s marching band plays before taking on Rock Bridge

Jefferson City’s marching band plays before taking on Rock Bridge on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Players stand for Ole’ Glory as the band performs the National Anthem. 
Rock Bridge receivers coach Chris Steele shouts during the first half

Rock Bridge receivers coach Chris Steele shouts during the first half on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Stehle’s tutelage helped guide Rock Bridge to a total of 35 points scored. 
Tolton wide receiver Will Bramon (41) stands with his teammates

Tolton wide receiver Will Bramon (41) stands with his teammates after a touchdown by wide receiver Cameron Lee (11) on Friday at Tolton High School in Columbia. The touchdown extended the Trailblazers’ lead over the Bulldogs 20-7. 
Sophomore Kaylilian Rievley, center, shouts as the Battle football team takes

Sophomore Kaylilian Rievley, center, shouts as the Battle football team takes the field to play Helias on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. “Football it’s basically a celebration of everybody coming together because we have the football team, the band, the cheerleaders, we got our mascot, the student section,” Rievley said. 
The sideline down box and bullseye and chain lay on the field proper

The sideline down box, bullseye and chain lay on the field prior to the Battle and Helias game on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Battle will take on crosstown rivals Hickman at home next Friday.
Jessica Anderson gets her hair done by Anna Clemens

Jessica Anderson gets her hair done by Anna Clemens on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. Clemens had a table set up outside of the concession doors where she added colorful hair extensions and glitter to Anderson’s hair.
Tolton senior Jacob Anderson holds up a decoy duck

Tolton senior Jacob Anderson holds up a decoy duck in celebration after a Tolton touchdown on Friday at Tolton High School in Columbia. This was one of seven visits to the end zone for the Trailblazers. 
Amina Mixon, 4, helps Lauren Prewitt at the concession stand

Amina Mixon, 4, helps Lauren Prewitt at the concession stand on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Rock Bridge defeated Jefferson City 35 -27.
Hickman junior Deyshon Sharp is comforted by junior Ondreis Sharp

Hickman junior Deyshon Sharp is comforted by junior Ondreis Sharp after Hickman’s loss to Capital City on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. Hickman will face Battle on the road next Friday.

