Friday Night Sights | 09.08.2023

Tolton senior Jacob Anderson holds up a decoy duck in celebration after a Tolton touchdown on Friday at Tolton High School in Columbia. This was one of seven visits to the end zone for the Trailblazers.
Tolton wide receiver Will Bramon (41) stands with his teammates after a touchdown by wide receiver Cameron Lee (11) on Friday at Tolton High School in Columbia. The touchdown extended the Trailblazers’ lead over the Bulldogs 20-7.
Sophomore Kaylilian Rievley, center, shouts as the Battle football team takes the field to play Helias on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. “Football it’s basically a celebration of everybody coming together because we have the football team, the band, the cheerleaders, we got our mascot, the student section,” Rievley said.
The sideline down box, bullseye and chain lay on the field prior to the Battle and Helias game on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Battle will take on crosstown rivals Hickman at home next Friday.
Jessica Anderson gets her hair done by Anna Clemens on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. Clemens had a table set up outside of the concession doors where she added colorful hair extensions and glitter to Anderson’s hair.
After another night of ups and downs, mid-Missouri high school football continues to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Battle was handed its third loss of the season, finishing its game against Helias 0-41. Hickman followed in Battle’s footsteps, losing for the third consecutive week to Capital City 16-59. By the end of its night, Tolton had more than doubled Louisiana’s score with the scoreboard showing 48-21 at the final buzzer. Rock Bridge slid past Jefferson City 35-27.
Our team of visual storytellers proudly presents ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.