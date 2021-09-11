Friday Night Sights | 09.10.2021

Jay Saffeels, prepares to play the drums during the football game between Rock Bridge and Jefferson City on Friday at Adkins Field in Jefferson City, MO. The Jay Band has been part of the school for 106 years.
Jeff Knierim prepares fries before the Southern Boone Eagles play the Boonville Pirates on Friday at Southern Boone High School in Ashland. Knierim is part of the Southern Boone Booster Club, which prepares food ahead of every home game.
A football, headset and water bottles sit on the sidelines of Alumni Field for the Hickman High School versus Capital City High School football game on Friday in Columbia. Players exited the field and coaches set down their headsets for halftime.
Two friends Bella Chegwidden and Kathryn Myers embrace at the Hickman High School versus Capital City High School football game on Friday at Alumni Field in Columbia. The two seniors played pit percussion instruments during the halftime performance.
Tolton athletic trainer Bryce Roark helps football player Frank Ruether stretch during halftime on Friday at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Mo. With Tolton’s win against the Missouri Military Academy their record for the season is 2-1.
Avery Isgrig, 7, left, puckers her face after eating a sour Skittle on Friday at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Mo. Isgrig and her friend Chloe Shepherd, 9, right, challenged each other to keep a straight face while eating the candy.
Battle football quarterback Justin Goolsby and wide-receiver Keylan Horn tackle a Helias Crusader on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia, Mo. Battle faced their first loss after beating Fort Zumwalt North High on Friday, August 27, 2021.
Assistant coach Jeff Pickering addresses Helias players as referees judge a call on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia, Mo. The Crusader’s swept the Spartans, coming off the tails of another win against Hickman.
Hickman High School students gather in the stands for Friday night football against Capital City on Friday at Alumni Field in Columbia. The Hickman student section cheers for their football team as they exist the field after their 26-7 win.
As sunny summer days slowly slip away, fans fill the stands across mid-Missouri to relish in Friday night football. Columbia schools showed up and showed out as three out of four asserted their dominance with definitive victories. Hickman defeated Capital City 26-7. Jefferson City fell down to Rock Bridge 49-34. Father Tolton shutout Missouri Military Academy 38-0, while Helias knocked down Batlle 35-22. Boonville claimed victory against Southern Boone 40-14.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present “Friday Night Sights.”
Photos by Cleo Norman, Tanishka R., Lily Dozier, Audrey Stanard, Kalyn Laire and Jacey Johnson
Produced by Tom Kavanaugh, Paola Rodriguez, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Margo Wagner and Hudson Heidger