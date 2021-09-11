You have permission to edit this article.
Friday Night Sights | 09.10.2021

Savoring summertime

As sunny summer days slowly slip away, fans fill the stands across mid-Missouri to relish in Friday night football. Columbia schools showed up and showed out as three out of four asserted their dominance with definitive victories. Hickman defeated Capital City 26-7. Jefferson City fell down to Rock Bridge 49-34. Father Tolton shutout Missouri Military Academy 38-0, while Helias knocked down Batlle 35-22. Boonville claimed victory against Southern Boone 40-14.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present “Friday Night Sights.”

Langston Hall celebrates from the sideline

Langston Hall celebrates from the sideline for Boonville High School on Friday in Ashland. The Boonville High School Pirates defeated the Southern Boone Eagles 40-14.
Rock Bridge High School senior Payton Messer

Rock Bridge High School senior Payton Messer carries the school flag and leads the team onto the field on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Rock Bridge beat Jefferson City High School 49-34.
Jeff Knierim prepares fries before the Southern Boone Eagles

Jeff Knierim prepares fries before the Southern Boone Eagles play the Boonville Pirates on Friday at Southern Boone High School in Ashland. Knierim is part of the Southern Boone Booster Club, which prepares food ahead of every home game.
Austin Evans and Jonah Sapp lead the Southern Bo

Austin Evans and Jonah Sapp lead the Southern Boone Eagles onto their home field on Friday in Ashland. Southern Boone High School lost to Boonville High School 14-40.
Jay Saffeels, prepares to play the drums during the football

Jay Saffeels, prepares to play the drums during the football game between Rock Bridge and Jefferson City on Friday at Adkins Field in Jefferson City, MO. The Jay Band has been part of the school for 106 years.
A football, headset and water bottles sit on

A football, headset and water bottles sit on the sidelines of Alumni Field for the Hickman High School versus Capital City High School football game on Friday in Columbia. Players exited the field and coaches set down their headsets for halftime.
Assistant coach Jeff Pickering addresses

Assistant coach Jeff Pickering addresses Helias players as referees judge a call on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia, Mo. The Crusader’s swept the Spartans, coming off the tails of another win against Hickman.
Sara Fougere reacts to a Rock Bridge High School player injury on Friday

Sara Fougere reacts to a Rock Bridge High School player injury on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Fougere attended the game to support senior Luke Fougere.
Tolton athletic trainer Bryce Roark helps football player

Tolton athletic trainer Bryce Roark helps football player Frank Ruether stretch during halftime on Friday at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Mo. With Tolton’s win against the Missouri Military Academy their record for the season is 2-1.
Ande Sage, 6, cheers during the football game between

Ande Sage, 6, cheers during the football game between Rock Bridge and Jefferson City on Friday at Adkins Field in Jefferson City, MO. America was Jefferson City’s theme for the game.
Two friends Bella Chegwidden and Kathryn Myers

Two friends Bella Chegwidden and Kathryn Myers embrace at the Hickman High School versus Capital City High School football game on Friday at Alumni Field in Columbia. The two seniors played pit percussion instruments during the halftime performance.
Battle football quarterback Justin Goolsby

Battle football quarterback Justin Goolsby and wide-receiver Keylan Horn tackle a Helias Crusader on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia, Mo. Battle faced their first loss after beating Fort Zumwalt North High on Friday, August 27, 2021.
Hickman High School students gather in

Hickman High School students gather in the stands for Friday night football against Capital City on Friday at Alumni Field in Columbia. The Hickman student section cheers for their football team as they exist the field after their 26-7 win.
Avery Isgrig, 7, left, puckers her face

Avery Isgrig, 7, left, puckers her face after eating a sour Skittle on Friday at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Mo. Isgrig and her friend Chloe Shepherd, 9, right, challenged each other to keep a straight face while eating the candy.
Tolton sophomore Harper McHugh cheers

Tolton sophomore Harper McHugh cheers during a break in the game on Friday at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Mo. The Trailblazers held a 24-0 lead against the Colonels at halftime.

Photos by Cleo Norman, Tanishka R., Lily Dozier, Audrey Stanard, Kalyn Laire and Jacey Johnson

Produced by Tom Kavanaugh, Paola Rodriguez, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Margo Wagner and Hudson Heidger

