Friday Night Sights | 09.17.2021

  • 1 min to read
Rivalry, Ruin, Revival

The fourth week of Friday Night sights brought together rivals at Battle's homecoming, hard losses, and surprising wins. Rivalry raged between Columbia teams Battle and Hickman ending with a 35-22 win for the Spartans. Centralia fell to Monroe City 44-6 and Rock Bridge defeated Capital City 43-13. Southern Boone gained their first win of the season against Versailles 24-20. Boonville won 41-35 in an upset against Blair Oaks.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present “Friday Night Sights.” - the magic and wonder of Friday Night football.

Boonville High School sophomore Rhodes Leonard, left,

Boonville High School sophomore Rhodes Leonard, left, and senior DJ Wesolak, right, stand for the national anthem on Friday at Gene Regan Field in Boonville. The Boonville Pirates will play their next game on Friday, Sept. 24, at California High School in California, Mo.
Southern Boone Marching Eagles saxophonist

Southern Boone Marching Eagles saxophonist, senior Emma Meyer ties sophomore Eleanor Samuels’s hair before the play starts on Friday at Southern Boone County High School in Ashland. “It is going to be hot here in uniforms,” Meyer said before coming to play.
Booneville community members wait for the game to begin on Friday

Booneville community members wait for the game to begin on Friday at Gene Regan Field in Boonville. The Booneville Pirates went on to defeat Blair Oak High School in a close-scoring game.
Senior Alexis Marble plays in Boonville High School’s band

Senior Alexis Marble plays in Boonville High School’s band on Friday in Boonville. Marble explained she is sad about this being her last “first” home-game.
David Magnusson grills burgers and hotdogs

David Magnusson grills burgers and hotdogs for the Sturgeon Family Meat Market on Friday at Centralia High School. Magnusson, who works at Centralia’s concession stand every other game, says “[the family] is all always here.”
Hickman senior Deon Weston runs from Battle senior

Hickman High School senior Deon Weston runs from Battle senior Hayden Hicks during the first quarter of the Spartans homecoming game on Friday in Columbia. The Spartans emerged victorious 32-22.
Ahmad Watson cheers on his cousin, Fernando Townsend, on Friday at

Ahmad Watson cheers on his cousin, Fernando Townsend, on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. “[Townsend] is one of the most explosive players on the team, especially on defense, he’s just got to get out there,” Watson said.

Friday Night Sights heats up as rivals Hickman High School and Battle High School face off for another showdown under the lights. Fans gear up to support their teams in hopes for one to achieve bragging rights.
Rock Bridge linebacker Spencer Irvin watches

Rock Bridge linebacker Spencer Irvin watches the game on Friday at Adkins Stadium, in Jefferson City. With a torn ACL, Irvin spent the game in a wheelchair.
Ian Crowder, 4, smiles for the camera with his mother

Ian Crowder, 4, smiles for the camera with his mother, Iuesha Crowder on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Crowder is attending the game with his mother and his sister, Charlotte Crowder.
Centralia High School junior Caylee Cox regains her balance

Centralia High School junior Caylee Cox regains her balance while performing a cheerleading stunt on Friday at Centralia High School in Centralia. Cox says she thinks of one thing when she steps up: “Stay tight, don’t fall.”
From left, Dallas Horton, 8, Will Dollens, 5,

From left, Dallas Horton, 8, Will Dollens, 5, and Canon Baker, 7, play with Dollens’s toys by the bleachers on Friday at Centralia High School. Dollens says his toys are special since he “got them from Grandma’s, and she’s in heaven.”
The Eagles raise their helmets after they

The Eagles raise their helmets after they beat the Versailles Tigers on Friday at Southern Boone County High School in Ashland, Mo. “I am so proud of you,” said Trent Tracy, head coach of the Eagles, after all players gathered to cheer.

Photos by Lucy Valeski, Cara Penquite, Ben Koelkebeck, Amy Schaffer, Darby Hodge, Nate Meyer, Noah Wich, Beatrice Bankauskaite and Nevin Dubinski

Video by Cleo Norman and Tanishka R

Produced by Margo Wagner, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Hudson Heidger, Paola Rodriguez and Tom Kavanaugh

