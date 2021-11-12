You have permission to edit this article.
Friday Night Sights | 11.12.2021

Underdogs and the undefeated

Emotions ran high this Friday for the district championships. One undefeated team fell to another and a dramatic injury sent shockwaves through the stands. Hallsville fell to Bowling Green while Mexico prevailed against Blair Oaks. Fayette continued to dominate all 100 yards, with a win tonight and only one loss this season.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present Friday Night Sights — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Sounds like playoffs: Mexico beats defending state champions

Mexico High School claims district championship in their battle against defending state champions Blair Oaks. While they may have been the underdogs, Mexico toughened up to bring home the win. Mexico alum Elaina Grubb and Shelly Herst, the mother of Blair Oaks offensive lineman Griffin Herst, share their hopes during this district championship.
Brayla Early, 4, bites into one of her mother, Alicia Early’s, nacho chips on Friday at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo. The pair attended the game to support son and brother Justin Koetting.
A french horn rests on the gravel below band members on Friday at Thomas S. Davis ’85 Memorial Field in Fayette. The band finished playing at the game after their halftime performance.
From left, seniors Daeye Miller, Lily Yager, Peyton Willer and Maya Miller celebrate the first field goal by Mexico in the first quarter on Friday at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo. At the end of the district championship game, the student section stormed the field to celebrate the win against Blair Oaks with the Mexico football team.
Ayden Bishop, left, and Avery Richardson climb the fence around the field on Friday at Thomas S. Davis ’85 Memorial Field in Fayette. The boys played with other kids outside the stands.
The Blair Oaks High School football team takes a knee and watches as adults circle their quarterback, Dylan Hair, while waiting for an ambulance on Friday in Mexico, Mo. The visiting team would end up losing the match 49-14.
Jessica Furlong curled up with her son Giovanni Bodo as they watched Hallsville in the district championships on Friday in Hallsville. Hallsville had gone undefeated this season until their loss on Friday.
Mexico High School football fans, Jennifer Skinner, left, and Chris Rice celebrate after Mexico scored a touchdown on Friday in Mexico, Mo. The Bulldogs defeated the Falcons with a final score of 49-14
Tony Williams, who coached many of the Fayette players when they were young, hugs junior Haden Kelly after the game on Friday at Thomas S. Davis ’85 Memorial Field in Fayette. “They’re my boys,” he said, “I’m as excited as they are.”
Mexico High School running back, Michael White discusses the win over Blair Oaks High School on Friday at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo. White had five touchdowns and two interceptions in the district championship game.
The Blair Oaks football team loads onto their bus after a loss to Mexico High School on Friday at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo. Blair Oaks families waited for the players to exit the locker room, many consoling their upset sons in the parking lot.

Photos by Amy Schaffer, Lainey Harvey, Yasmeen Saadi and Cara Penquite

Cover photo by Amy Schaffer

Produced by Margo Wagner, Paola Rodriguez, Tom Kavanaugh, Michelle and Nicole Gutierrez and Hudson Heidger

