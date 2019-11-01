It was a chance for redemption for Rock Bridge football. After a 3-6 record in the regular season, the Bruins’ worst since 2016, a district quarterfinal matchup against the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year could have kickstarted a postseason run that lived up to the team’s talented potential.
Instead, Friday’s 17-10 loss to Blue Springs just became Rock Bridge’s fifth defeat by one possession or less in 2019.
The Bruins ran the ball to great effect all night, as it consistently took multiple Wildcats to stop the running back duo of Miles Cheatum and Bryce Jackson every time they took a handoff. Quarterback Grant Hajicek also had a productive game on the ground running the Bruins’ option attack.
But Hajicek wasn’t able to do the same amount of damage through the air, and he threw two interceptions in the second half. The second one, a high floated pass intended for Cheatum on a wheel route, sealed the result for the home side with just over two minutes left.
“I probably had my best week of practice ever, which is ironic because I didn’t really play like it,” Hajicek said.
The Bruins fell behind in the first quarter when Blue Springs quarterback Dom Harkness connected with his younger brother Isaac on a 12-yard touchdown reception, but Jackson responded with a 46-yard burst up the middle for a score of his own to tie the game up.
Will Norris kicked a 30-yard field goal just before halftime to give the Bruins a 10-7 lead.
But in the second half, Rock Bridge couldn’t sustain its strong performance of the first two quarters, and Stefan Black gave the Wildcats a boost when he picked Hajicek off at the 38-yard line. Blue Springs capitalized on the mistake and tied the game once again with a 29-yard field goal.
The Bruins were able to march down the field, but they couldn’t convert the drive into points. They missed a big opportunity when the Wildcats blocked Will Norris’ 41-yard field goal attempt.
“We fought hard. That’s what playoff football is,” Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta said. “It didn’t go our way sometimes, but we played our butts off tonight. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot and couldn’t finish drives.”
After the blocked kick, Blue Springs had all the momentum in the ensuing possession, and running backs Quentin Fontenot and Micah King steadily tore into the Bruins' defense, the former capping the drive with a 17-yard touchdown run that gave the Wildcats a 17-10 lead with less than four minutes left.
Ninety seconds later, Quin Ensor intercepted Hajicek’s throw intended for Cheatum, and Rock Bridge’s season ended in the first round of the playoffs with a 3-7 record.
“It was a rough year, but the kids never quit,” Vanatta said. “It was just one of those years where we couldn’t put two and two together. I’ll reflect on things later. Right now, I have to kind of come to peace with things and put this one away. And then that’s my job to move on and get ready for next year and see which direction we’re going to go.”
The Bruins' 18 seniors finish their Rock Bridge careers with a 24-20 record, with two winning seasons (9-2 in 2017, 10-3 in 2018) bookended by two losing seasons (2-8 in 2016, 3-7 in 2019).
“It’s a little sour right now,” Hajicek, one of those seniors, said. “It was another seven-point loss and we were that close, and right now, it’s pretty sad. But I’ve enjoyed my time, made friendships and brotherhoods that I’ll never forget.”
Supervising editor is Michael Knisley.