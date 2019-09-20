Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.