Battle senior Kenny Douglas describes winning a football game as “the greatest feeling ever,” but with an extra caveat — “especially when I haven’t felt that feeling in three years.”
Kenny hasn’t played football for a while. He wrestled in 2019, and decided he wanted to get back to football in 2020.
“It was kind of like, senior year, I’m probably never gonna do this again, so I might as well go have fun,” Kenny said. “Especially with these guys. I love them, so it was just one of those things, might as well do it for the one time.”His mom, Tanajia Douglas, said they talked about the decision all year.
“For him it was just a big deal just to be playing again and playing with some of his friends,” Tanajia said. “I think he was really apprehensive at the possibility of not having a season, but we were just trying to be hopeful until we knew.”
Practice for the 2020 high school football season started across Missouri in mid-August, with teams playing their first games of the year Aug. 28. Battle hosted Fort Zumwalt North — which had beaten the Spartans in last year’s District Championship — for its season opener, beating the Panthers 60-43.
Not only was the win a victory on the field, but off the field, it ended fears for both players and parents that they wouldn’t have a season at all.
“That was our original concern,” Clay Atherton, who has two kids on the team, said. “And then more importantly, if they were gonna be able to go to school, and how would they finish their senior year, and all that. So, I guess we were worried about the games and stuff, but we worried about all of it, because there was just so much unknown.”
The Spartans (2-1) were at home for their first two games, but the term “home-field advantage” doesn’t carry as much weight in 2020. At Battle, each member of the team and each cheerleader is given one ticket to allow someone admission into the game. Visiting teams are given 50 tickets.
That means no roaring crowd, few — if any — students, and no band to play the fight song after each touchdown.
“It isn’t ideal, but I do think we’ve made the best of it,” Tanajia said. “The parents that are there, we try to be as noisy as we can, yell as much as we can, and just make up for that lack of a roaring crowd and lack of a student section to kind of help the team feel like they do have some support even though it’s much quiete
While some parents like Atherton and Douglas, who also has a daughter on the cheer team, get two tickets each game, others are having to figure out who gets to watch their kid play each week.
“The one ticket has been very difficult,” Ali Schupp, senior kicker Sam Schupp’s mom, said. “Everybody wants to be able to see her and wants to be able to try and cheer her on and support her, but everybody’s in the same boat. It’s not just Sam having to make that choice between mom or dad or parent, guardian, grandparent, aunt, uncle.”
Chris Schupp, Sam’s dad, said that every time she kicks, whichever parent or family member is at the game makes sure to get it on video to send to everyone who can’t be there.
“It’s such a strange thing to sit in the stands, and you can hear what everyone is saying because there’s not hardly any people there,” Tanajia said. “Whereas previously you would only maybe talk to who’s right next to you in the game, you can literally talk to people 10 rows up because we’re all social distancing.”
Douglas did say that she has been working with other parents with multiple tickets to help re-allocate those that aren’t being used to families who need them. As a single parent who works for the school, she hasn’t had a need for both her tickets at games this season, but understands it can be a difficult situation for other families.
“I think everyone has been really great about trying to share the love,” Tanajia said. “If they know they’re not gonna use a ticket then pass it on to someone who is so that (for) someone who’s actually getting to play, maybe the grandparents can come. I think it’s just the real sense of community. Nobody likes it, nobody enjoys the fact. I would, more than anything, love to see a stadium full of family members.”
Battle was supposed to host its third home game of the season Friday against Central Missouri Activities Conference opponent Smith-Cotton, but the Tigers canceled the game Monday after a member of their program tested positive for COVID-19.
The Spartans were just finishing a 14-day quarantine of their own when they received the news. Battle canceled its matchup with cross-town rival Hickman the day before its scheduled Sept. 18 game after learning of an exposure to a positive test within Battle’s program.
While Battle missed at least eight practices over the two-week period — the Spartans returned to practice Wednesday — it only missed out on the Hickman game, as the team had a bye week Friday.
“I think when you look at the bigger picture, if we had to have a two week shutdown, this was the time to have it,” Tanajia said.
Senior quarterback Khaleel Dampier spent his quarantine running, doing drills and “staying up to par” so that he could focus on the mental side of the game when practice resumed. When the team was all together again on Wednesday, Dampier said it “felt like the first day back.”
“We was all energized,” Dampier said. “We missed each other. These are my brothers, so getting back to play with them is always fun.”
Battle managed to find a new opponent for Friday night in the Moberly Spartans, who are currently undefeated at 5-0. Moberly has outscored its opponents 200-43 this season.
“We just got to give it our all,” Kenny said. “We’re probably going to come into the game as underdogs since we haven’t played in the two weeks and they’re 5-0. But I know a lot of Moberly guys, and I know they like to play hard, but we’re just going to have to play harder.”
Coming into a game against an undefeated opponent with only two days of practice in two weeks might seem like a disadvantage, but Dampier doesn’t think so. The break gave his teammates and him time to recover physically from the first three weeks of games, while other teams have continued to take hits
Coach Atiyyah Ellison could see where his quarterback was coming from, but said he’s more worried about them having forgotten the technical parts of the game.
“Even a day or two off you start to fade if you’re not practicing,” Ellison said. “Hopefully we tighten up, and got our, like, oil change and everything done and we’re all ready to go.”
As for what Battle is expecting out of its opponent, it’s a little bit of everything: Moberly can run and pass; they have some bigger players and some fast ones.
“I’m not going to say any numbers specifically, but they have some weapons,” Ellison said. “They’re putting up a lot of points. I think it will be a good matchup. The Spartans will win either way.”
Battle kicks off at Moberly at 7 p.m. Friday. With the matchup being an away game, each Battle player has four tickets to provide to family and friends for attendance at the game. The game can also be livestreamed on NFHS Network. Fans will have to sign up for a free account to watch the game.