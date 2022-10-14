Battle kicker Graham Hoffman kicks the ball on Friday, October 14, 2022, at

Battle kicker Graham Hoffman kicks the ball on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. The game went into overtime after the Jays caught the Spartan’s field goal attempt in the last few seconds. 

 Tess Jagger-Wells/Missourian

The conclusion of Central Missouri Activities Conference play for both Battle and Jefferson City featured plenty of fireworks and back-and-forth action Friday night.

The Spartans trailed by three touchdowns at halftime but completely flipped the script to force overtime before ultimately falling to the host Jays 48-41.

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

