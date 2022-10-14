The conclusion of Central Missouri Activities Conference play for both Battle and Jefferson City featured plenty of fireworks and back-and-forth action Friday night.
The Spartans trailed by three touchdowns at halftime but completely flipped the script to force overtime before ultimately falling to the host Jays 48-41.
Battle's outlook looked bleak down 34-13 at intermission. Jefferson City (4-4, 3-3 CMAC) kept the Spartans on their heels by mixing quick passes over the middle with a devastating run game.
Offensively, the Spartans were their own worst enemy in the first half. Holding penalties erased a 75-yard touchdown pass and a 62-yard touchdown run, disrupting any sort of rhythm.
Battle (2-6, 2-4) looked like a different team in the second half.
The Jays rushed for 225 yards and three touchdowns on the night but were held scoreless in the third quarter as momentum swung to the Spartans' side.
"We made some adjustments on defense; really happy with the adjustments we made," Battle coach Jonah Dubinski said. "It was really simple but a really sound adjustment."
Battle's offensive stars took over in the second half. Quarterback Justin Goolsby linked up with receiver Daqual Wright for 210 yards and two touchdowns on the night.
"Daqual's a baller, Justin's a baller, and they're gonna connect," Dubinksi said. "Find me a guy who can cover Daqual Wright. Until you can, we're gonna keep throwing it to him."
On the ground, Rickie Dunn and Garrett Murray each scored a touchdown in the third to cut Battle's deficit to seven. The duo combined for 203 yards and four touchdowns.
Battle tied the game at 34-all early in the fourth as Dunn galloped 64 yards to pay dirt.
Jefferson City answered right back with a gusty drive. Dual-threat quarterback Jacob Wilson converted a third-and-12 with an 18-yard touchdown pass to put the Jays ahead once more.
The Spartans didn't wait long to respond as Goolsby found Wright for a 70-yard touchdown on the next play from scrimmage.
Jefferson City mounted a late drive that included a fourth-down completion against Battle defensive back Demere Logan, who then redeemed himself with a pass breakup on another fourth down to give the Spartans' offense a chance to win the game.
Goolsby and Dunn led a drive down to the Jays' 5-yard line, but the Jays blocked Graham Hoffman 22-yard field goal that would've won the game.
Jefferson City used the newfound momentum to their advantage in overtime. Wilson punctuated a drive of nothing but runs with another score, and Goolsby's pass into the end zone on fourth-and-9 fell incomplete to end the game.
Despite the final outcome, Battle's coaches and players took solace in their second-half effort.
"The team's fight was amazing," Goolsby said. "It was resiliency, and what was said (at halftime) was 'Dig deeper.' I don't think we were ourselves in the first half, but we picked it up and got it going in the second half."
Goolsby's coach agreed, citing how his team exhibits resilience in more places than just the football field.
"Our kids, they fight so hard," Dubinski said. "If people understood how a lot of our kids live, that day-to-day is a fight. These kids still have the grades to be eligible, and they show up to practice everyday. That's way harder than to fight for four quarters in a football game. These are the most resilient people I've ever met; I'm honored to coach them."
Battle travels to Hannibal (6-2) next Friday, while Jefferson City travels to Moberly (4-4) for its regular-season finale.