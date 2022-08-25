Following a 5-5 campaign in Jonah Dubinski’s inaugural season at the helm, Battle looks to reclaim its spot atop the district in 2022. With plenty of returning talent and a more experienced coach, the hype is real for the Spartans entering the season.
Season outlook
After a state title in its inaugural season in 2014 and years of district dominance, Battle took a step back in 2021. However, it is believed that last year was building toward a greater 2022 campaign.
The Spartans averaged 33.2 points per game last season while allowing 30.1 per game, but a couple of blowout losses and wins from last year mean those numbers can be deceiving.
Justin Goolsby is the name to know. The senior quarterback stands 6-foot-4, weighs 205 pounds and is a dual-sport athlete, having been all-conference in football and basketball last season. He’s got the size and arm talent to make it to the collegiate level, and with how dangerous he is as a runner, Goolsby is a very intriguing prospect.
Goolsby will be throwing to fellow senior Keylan Horn, who averaged 25 yards per catch in 2021. The speedster can beat defenders downfield or with the ball in his hands, and Goolsby will find him early and often this year. Daqual Wright is another dangerous target who plays on both offense and defense (wide receiver and cornerback).
Overall, Dubinski has really liked what he’s seen from his team during game week prep, especially at his favorite spot: offensive line. The boys up front were opening gaping holes at Wednesday’s practice for Garrett Murray to run through. The senior running back has some great acceleration and elusiveness and forms a scary backfield duo with Goolsby. Expect plenty of read option football from the two of them.
Helias, North County and Hannibal combined to have a 36-5 record last season, and they should be the toughest opponents on Battle’s slate. Conference play continues with the aforementioned Helias, Hickman, Smith-Cotton, Jefferson City and Rock Bridge. The league is certainly winnable, but it would likely require securing a win at Helias.
Week 1 preview
Park Hill ventures to Columbia from the Kansas City area following a 5-6 season in 2021. The Trojans were a second-round exit in the 2021 MSHSAA Class 5 playoffs, falling 35-7 to Park Hill South.
The Trojans scored 23.5 points per game while allowing 27.5. Much like Battle, Park Hill has a second-year coach in Andy Sims. Sims was formerly the coach at Blue Valley North in Kansas, having gone to the Kansas 6A state title game three times and winning once.
Despite the 5-6 record in 2021, there is plenty of reason for optimism within the program.
Returning quarterback Kendrick Bell is the star of the show. He threw for 2,211 yards and 21 touchdowns while also rushing for 292 and seven scores last season. The senior seems primed for a stellar 2022 season and will likely gather college offers as the year progresses.
Speedy running back James Noel is back for his senior season after accounting for nearly 800 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns last season. The coaching staff plans to use him in a Christian McCaffrey-like role in both the ground and passing game. The receiving corps remains largely intact, as does the offensive line. Teague Wachter was a second-team All-Suburban Gold selection in 2021 and will lead a stout defense from his linebacker spot.
Keys to the game
1. Battle went 1-2 in one-score games in 2021, while Park Hill went 3-2. Can the Spartans improve in close games?
2. How will this Battle team handle the hype and expectations in the first half?
Game prediction
The first game is always important, but because of how these two teams enter the season, it is an especially pivotal one for both. Each side had a disappointing 2021 campaign (by their standards) but have plenty of hype entering the fall with so much returning production.
The QB battle is the most intriguing part of this game. Goolsby and Bell both have aspirations to play in college, and their performances on a big stage will be monitored closely by scouts. As long as the first-game nerves don’t get to them, both should have solid outings and make a name for themselves early in the season.
The Park Hill defense, while normally stout, struggled at times in 2021. Despite some of its returning production, there are plenty of questions to be answered across the depth chart, something Battle could take advantage of.
Home-field advantage will play a factor as well, especially with Park Hill traveling from afar as a relatively well-known opponent. The Trojans will fight early and keep it close at halftime, but once Goolsby and company settle in, the Park Hill offense will not be able to keep pace. Battle will run away with this one in the second half and claim an important victory in the opener.
Score prediction
Battle 35, Park Hill 24