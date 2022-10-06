Battle plays host to Rock Bridge at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bruins are unbeaten in Central Missouri Activities Conference play, while the Spartans (2-4) are in search of a late-season rally as the state playoffs draw nearer.
Battle cruised to a victory over Smith-Cotton in its previous outing behind five total touchdowns from quarterback Justin Goolsby. His performance, along with a first-half shutout from Battle’s defense, allowed the Spartans to defeat the Tigers 50-15 and move to 2-2 in conference play.
Rock Bridge defeated Lutheran St. Charles 42-13 last week. The Bruins are led by 26 seniors who have made the transition for first-year head coach Matt Perkins relatively easy.
Those veterans led a defense that allowed 262 yards last week against the Cougars. But excluding Lutheran St. Charles’ two scoring plays (one for 89 yards, one for 73), the offense only manufactured 100 yards of offense and was forced to punt seven times in the first half. Rock Bridge has allowed 20.3 points per game and also forced the normally efficient Helias offense into two turnovers when the teams played Sept. 23.
Battle’s potent offense (37.8 points per game) will be challenged by the Bruins on Friday. The Bruins are likely to field one of the best defenses the Spartans have played all season long.
On the offensive side of the ball, Bruins senior quarterback Sam Kaiser is reliable and has recently battled through a shoulder injury to lead his team to a 5-1 record. The running game is a by-committee approach. The Bruins are averaging 37 points per game this season.
Last season, Battle took down Rock Bridge 26-14. The Spartans are 4-3 against the Bruins in the matchup’s short history.
Rock Bridge can clinch a first-place finish in the conference with a win this week, while Battle needs every win it can get down the stretch to qualify for playoffs. Those factors only add to the importance of this intense crosstown rivalry.