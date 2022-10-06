Battle quarterback Justin Goolsby runs the ball (copy)

Battle quarterback Justin Goolsby runs the ball Sept. 30 at Battle High School in Columbia. The Spartans host Rock Bridge on Friday.

 Lily Dozier/Missourian

Battle plays host to Rock Bridge at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bruins are unbeaten in Central Missouri Activities Conference play, while the Spartans (2-4) are in search of a late-season rally as the state playoffs draw nearer.

Battle cruised to a victory over Smith-Cotton in its previous outing behind five total touchdowns from quarterback Justin Goolsby. His performance, along with a first-half shutout from Battle’s defense, allowed the Spartans to defeat the Tigers 50-15 and move to 2-2 in conference play.

