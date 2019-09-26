It’s hard to imagine the Battle Spartans (3-1) aren’t sour, even a year removed from last season’s loss to Jackson.
The Spartans received a homecoming wallop from Jackson in 2018, losing 60-33. A week removed from dismantling Harrisonville on the road and putting up a program-record 87 points, Battle didn’t have an answer for then-sophomore quarterback Cael Welker and the Jackson offense.
As a sophomore, Welker lit up the Spartans from the pocket with a seven-touchdown, 516-yard passing performance. The Spartans can expect more of the same this year from Jackson’s offense.
The junior is up to 729 yards through the air and 11 touchdowns this season, with five different players catching a touchdown pass from him.
“The best thing when you have a good quarterback is to try to get pressure on him, so that’s what we’re going to do,” Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison said.
While Battle will look to stop Welker and several other cogs in the Jackson offense, the Spartan defense is coming off a rather lackluster performance against Harrisonville.
Staunch performances against crosstown rival Rock Bridge and Smith-Cotton signaled the possibility of something explosive on defense against a winless Harrisonville team, but the Spartans couldn’t seem to stymie a Wildcat offense that was missing several starters last week.
Much like the Spartan offense, Jackson has several more dimensions than Welker.
Four Jackson players have over 150 yards on the ground this season, and three have over 150 receiving yards. Jackson has also scored 193 total points while allowing just 13 points on defense.
While Welker’s been dominate through four games, Battle quarterback Harrison Keller seemed to come into his own last week.
For the second consecutive game, he set a new career-high for single game completions, as well as passing yards.
Battle offensive coordinator Matt Herman said after the win that Keller’s comfort level has grown immensely since the season’s start, and he has begun to really understand the nuances of the Battle offense.
The Spartans’ 30 points last week mainly came on the shoulders of Keller and running back DaleShaun Coleman.
Both players put up solid, if not stellar, performances against Rock Bridge in last week’s win, and their importance to the offense may be at a premium now more than ever, as senior Darren Jordan and sophomore Gerry Marteen are both nursing leg-related injuries.
Ellison said he expects both to play in Cape Girardeau Friday. However, there’s a possibility Coleman will be Battle’s feature back for the third week in a row.
Jackson’s opponents are also a combined 3-12 on the season to this point, and that’s a point Ellison and Battle have noted.
“They’re kind of like us (in that) the teams they’re beating don’t have winning records right now, but that don’t mean we’re not taking them lightly,” Ellison said.
“They score a lot of points, so we have to prepare and plan for our offense to match their offense and our defense to match their defense.”