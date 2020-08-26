Atiyyah Ellison sees Battle’s 2019 season-ending loss to Fort Zumwalt North as the result of “in-house” mistakes.
Not only did the Spartans struggle with penalties and turnovers in their final game, but the players’ attitude didn’t show a united front on the field. A few players, including first-string running back DaleShaun Coleman, left the program at the conclusion of the season.
“You know, I don’t mess with a lot of people who don’t align themselves with what we’re trying to do here, so it was kind of a purge if you want to say,” Ellison said. “Some guys were kind of just tolerating it and not taking what we were trying to teach them, I think, to heart. And they were upset about other things.”
The Spartans finished last season — Ellison’s first as head coach — with a 7-4 record, after Fort Zumwalt ended Battle’s season with a 63-20 victory in the Class 5 District 4 championship game. .
It was just the second time Battle has lost to Fort Zumwalt, and the loss also broke Battle’s five-year district title streak. The Panthers made it to the final four of the state tournament before falling to Carthage 20-17, their only loss of the season.
While Ellison said the loss of some former key players could be perceived as a weakness, he sees his smaller roster size as a plus.
“We have a smaller number of athletes this year, so a lot of people are playing offense and defense,” he said. “So they’re playing a role that they probably didn’t play the year before. They’ll be more conditioned and ready I think than just playing one position by this time of the year.”
Gerry Marteen and Rickie Dunn, who both saw action last season, will take the place of Coleman, who’s now at Rock Bridge, and Darren Jordan, who graduated in May.
At quarterback last season, Khaleel Dampier shared snaps under center with Harrison Keller while also spending time at running back. With Keller graduated, the senior takes over as the first-string quarterback. Sophomore Justin Goolsby will start as Dampier’s backup, but could compete for some starting reps.
“Dampier’s been a good player for us,” Ellison said. “I think he’s ready to come into his own this year.”
Ellison also noted a number of other underclassmen who could step up this season in different positions: Sophomore Tyson Ellison — Atiyyah’s son — at tight end and defensive end, sophomore Aiden Jones on both sides of the line and junior D’aire Williams.
Our mantra has always been next man up, so whatever reason a guy’s not there, he’s not there,” Ellison said. “The next guys gotta be ready to take the reigns.”
Dampier, defensive tackle Jamileon Kimble, free safety Tommy Atherton and guard Owen Lewis will be this year’s team captains, Ellison announced Monday night on Twitter . They’ll help Ellison lead the Spartans through what is sure to be an eventful season due to COVID-19.
“All of those dudes are leaders, but they’re leaders in different ways,” Ellison said. “Like, they’re totally different people, but they all come together and appeal to the group in different ways, so that’s why they ended up with the most votes. I think they were spot-on with the guys they picked.”
Ellison said that while his team struggled at first with new measures aimed at COVID-19 prevention, such as mask wearing at practice, they’ve started to understand the gravity of the situation.
”I think it’s starting to sink into them, and especially when game day looks different and their parents can’t come to the game — I think we can only have one visitor per player — they see that they’re taking it seriously,” Ellison said. “Hopefully we get blessed with a close-to-full season.”
Kickoff against Fort Zumwalt is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Battle High School . There will be reduced capacity at the game in accordance with health and safety protocols, but an official number has not been announced.