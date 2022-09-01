Battle will open up Central Missouri Activities Conference and district play at home Friday night against the Capital City Cavaliers.
The contest carries significant implications in both the conference race and for seeding in Class 5 District 4.
Battle (0-1) won the first meeting between the two teams back in 2020, drubbing the fledgeling Cavaliers 52-12 in Week 2. The teams were initially scheduled to play in Week 2 again last year, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Battle program.
Back in 2020, Battle was coming off a thrilling 60-43 win over Fort Zumwalt North in its season opener. Capital City was trying to regroup after a 48-7 loss to Warrensburg in its first-ever varsity game.
This year is an entirely different story.
The Spartans are looking to shake off a 68-38 home loss to Park Hill in the season opener. Capital City (1-0), on the other hand, is over .500 for the first time in its brief history after a 24-14 home win over Warrensburg last week.
Battle is looking to shore things up defensively, especially against the run. Park Hill quarterback Kendrick Bell scored six total touchdowns, and teamed with running back James Noel to hog the ball and wear out the Spartans’ defense. Starting faster will also be a priority for the Spartans, who allowed 45 points in the first half and weren’t able to catch up.
A positive from last week’s game was the offense, as senior quarterback Justin Goolsby and his talented receiving corps tried to keep pace. Goolsby racked up nearly 300 yards of offense and threw two touchdown passes, one each to Keylan Horn and junior Daqual Wright, but he also threw two interceptions while under constant pressure. His scrambling ability helped him score on the ground also last week, but the Spartans hope to keep his jersey cleaner against Capital City.
Special teams will also be a focal point for Battle after a rough performance in Week 1. The Spartans had a punt blocked for a touchdown, allowed a kickoff return TD and a long punt return that set up another score and missed an extra point.
Capital City, which is coming off consecutive one-win season, won its third game in program history last week by dominating Warrensburg in the trenches. The Cavaliers debuted a split-back veer offense in the opener similar to the one Battle matched up against in 2020.
Capital City threw just three passes but ran for 270 yards, 197 of them courtesy of senior Hurley Jacobs, while holding the Tigers to just 73 yards on the ground.
Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720
