Coach Kevin Bryant addresses the Helias team

Coach Kevin Bryant addresses the Helias team after their home opener on Friday at Roy Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Helias defeated the Battle Spartans 58-16.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

It was certainly a tale of two halves for the Battle Spartans against Helias on Friday night in Jefferson City.

The Spartans started strong but went dormant in the second half as the Crusaders rolled to a 58-16 win.

  Sports Reporter, Fall 2022

