It was certainly a tale of two halves for the Battle Spartans against Helias on Friday night in Jefferson City.
The Spartans started strong but went dormant in the second half as the Crusaders rolled to a 58-16 win.
Battle (0-3, 0-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) received the opening kickoff, and its game plan was clear from the start. Senior running back Rickie Dunn had 45 rushing yards on the opening series, but the Spartan drive stalled in the red zone.
"I thought he'd (Dunn) be a challenge for them and he absolutely was," Battle coach Jonah Dubinski said.
Helias quarterback Drew Miller responded bv leading a drive in that resulted in one of his five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing). Miller finished with 266 passing yards passing and 16 rushing yards.
Dunn continued to put the offense on his back, bulldozing multiple Helias defenders en route to his only touchdown of the night. Senior quarterback Justin Goolsby ran in the two-point conversion, giving Battle an 8-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Helias (3-0, 2-0) answered with a field goal.
Battle worked its way back into the red zone on the following drive after wide receiver Keylan Horn made a leaping 39-yard grab along the sideline, but the Spartans again turned it over on downs.
After a Helias turnover, Goolsby led a scoring drive capped by a touchdown pass to Daqual Wright, who finished with 101 receiving yards. Dunn punched in the two-point conversion, giving Battle a 16-10 halftime lead.
It was all Helias in the second half. Miller scored on the ground and found tight end Matthew Malmstrom (105 receiving yards and 20 rushing yards) for another score quickly after to put the Crusaders ahead for good.
The fourth quarter went by with a running clock.
"It's just discipline. They were able to get us in play action," Dubinski said. "Our safeties have to be disciplined," Dubinski said.
Battle's offense never got back on track, as the Helias defense bottled up Dunn in the second half.
"We have yet to play two halves of football the whole season," Dubinski said.
Battle will take on in-town rival Hickman on the road at 7 p.m. next Friday.
