SEDALIA — Battle head coach Atiyyah Ellison said nothing special to his team heading into Friday night's game.
In fact, for a while, according to the coach, nobody on the team said anything to anybody, as the Spartans' starters sat in a dark silence for about 20 minutes before kickoff. That's how Ellison knew the Spartans were ready to let loose.
"I just felt the mood of our team," he said. "And it was like they were just ready to go."
Battle (1-1) appeared more than ready to go, defeating Smith-Cotton (0-2) 61-21 on the road in Sedalia.
The Spartans wrapped things up quickly, playing a game's worth of football in the first half.
Heading to the locker room with a 48-0 lead was a stark contrast from last week's 52-47 home loss to St. Louis University High, when Battle went into halftime with a nine-point deficit.
Senior defensive back Trevonne Hicks said earlier in the week that Battle had to "be the hammer and not the nail" in Friday's game, and that's exactly how the Spartans went about their work.
Battle scored on eight of its 10 offensive possessions, and eight different players helped the Spartans find pay dirt.
Engineering much of that offensive production was Khaleel Dampier, who was making his quarterback debut.
After scoring multiple two-point conversions in the Week 1 loss, Dampier got a significant chunk of playing time in Week 2. Dampier had to tell himself to "stay calm and just keep pushing" on his first drive of the game.
And push he did. The junior finished the night quarterbacking half of the offense's drives, accounting for four total touchdowns – three on the ground and one through the air – totaling 113 rushing yards and 97 passing yards.
He was a part of a rushing attack that featured a significant contribution from Gerry Marteen Jr. Together, Dampier and Marteen Jr. combined for 232 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.
DaleShaun Coleman, who was quiet in last week's loss, had a quiet night again on the ground, just six yards rushing. However, he caught a 48-yard pass from quarterback Harrison Keller on the fourth play of the game and got Battle on the board to start the night. Ellison emphasized the "dry-erase feel" of his offense after the game.
"Nobody's set in stone," he said. "Everybody's got to go to work every day and fight for their job because in the real world, that's how it works. So you can't get complacent."
The usual suspect in Battle's backfield, senior Darren Jordan, wasn't dressed for the game and sported a walking boot on his ankle. Jordan said he suffered an injury in practice earlier this week; both Jordan and Ellison declined to comment further.
Two of Battle's 10 total scores came on defense and special teams. Hicks blocked a punt deep in Tiger territory, and a strip sack from senior defensive lineman Elijah Owens resulted in a scoop-and-score from linebacker Jasper Lindsey.
Ellison said he knew after the SLUH loss that his offense could make an impact, but during the practice week, both the defense and special teams needed to straighten some things out.
"It was good to see that our work during the week gave a good result on Friday," he said.
Despite all the success, the Spartans still failed to capitalize at moments due to penalties. Battle finished the night with 14 penalties, and it was the first thing Ellison mentioned to his players in the postgame huddle.
"In a tight game, that'll kill you," he said. "We can't just sweep those under the rug because those will matter in a tighter game."
Battle will look to continue its winning way when it returns to Columbia next week to play Rock Bridge at 7 p.m. Friday.
Supervising editor is Michael Knisley.
Video by KOMU.