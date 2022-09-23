Battle jumped out to an early lead Friday night on the road against North County, but the Raiders regained momentum quickly and held on for a 48-44 nonconference win in Bonne Terre.

The Spartans (1-4) needed a defensive stop late in the game to give its high-powered offense a chance, but North County put the game away with a long scoring drive that ended just under the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter. Senior quarterback Justin Goolsby answered back with a touchdown pass to Daqual Wright, but it was too late for Battle.

Rickie Dunn's three touchdowns were not enough for Battle to overcome North County's offensive attack as Battle loses by four points in a high-scoring affair.
