Battle jumped out to an early lead Friday night on the road against North County, but the Raiders regained momentum quickly and held on for a 48-44 nonconference win in Bonne Terre.
The Spartans (1-4) needed a defensive stop late in the game to give its high-powered offense a chance, but North County put the game away with a long scoring drive that ended just under the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter. Senior quarterback Justin Goolsby answered back with a touchdown pass to Daqual Wright, but it was too late for Battle.
The Spartans seized an early lead thanks to two North County turnovers.
Battle recovered a fumble on the second snap of the game, and Goolsby hit Garrett Murray out of the backfield for a 6-yard score. Sophomore Vernell Holt came up with an interception on the next play from scrimmage, and Rickie Dunn made the Raiders pay with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.
North County (4-1) responded with a scoring drive of its own and then picked off Goolsby on the next Battle possession. The Raiders converted the turnover into a touchdown, tying the game at 14 as the first quarter came to a close.
North County took the lead on a long touchdown run early in the second quarter. Battle answered back, with Goolsby finding Wright for a touchdown. However, the Raiders stopped the ensuing two-point conversion to maintain a 21-20 lead at halftime.
North County extended its lead with scoring drives on its first two possessions of the second half.
Dunn scored his second touchdown of the night to cut the Raiders' lead to nine, but the Spartans again failed on the two-point conversion.
Battle's defense followed with a stop and stuffed an attempted fake punt. The Spartans' offense capitalized with a 15-yard touchdown run by Dunn to make it 35-32 Raiders at the end of the third quarter.
North County opened the final quarter with a touchdown, but Murray responded with his second score of the night at the 9:10 mark of the fourth quarter.
Battle will host Smith-Cotton (1-4) at 7 p.m. next Friday.