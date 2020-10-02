On nearly identical drives at the close of second and fourth quarter, Battle trailed an undefeated Moberly team by a single touchdown.
The stakes were much lower heading toward halftime — after all, Battle would have another 20 minutes to play if it couldn't score — but senior quarterback Khaleel Dampier led his team like it was a game-winning drive.
He completed three passes in a 6-play drive with around a minute to go, scoring on a 19-yard connection with Tommy Atherton and handing the ball off to Gerry Marteen for the two-point conversion to tie the score at 14 heading into the break.
It was another 6-play scoring drive led by Dampier that would end the game — and win it — for Battle.
“That’s what they’ve got me in that position for, to be great and make plays," Dampier said. "Get the plays in my brothers’ hands and let them go to work.”
Technically speaking, it was kicker Vojtech Drda who sealed the victory with a successful point after attempt. But Dampier's five completed passes in the drive set the game winner up.
Battle ended Moberly's five-game win streak with a 37-36 victory that went down to the wire. The two teams weren't even supposed to meet this week, but after Battle's original opponent, Smith-Cotton had to cancel because of a positive COVID-19 test, the two Spartan teams were able to schedule a matchup.
“We knew they were a good team," Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison said. "We knew it’d be a fight. Two days of practice, I’m very proud of them — how they came back and fought and competed. I know they were fatigued towards the end of the game and they came out and still battled. I’m just proud of them.”
There was definitely rust for Battle (3-1, 2-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) to shake off after its own 14-day quarantine gave it just two practices to prepare for Moberly (5-1). After scoring on its first offensive play of the game, Battle lost some steam until that first half-ending drive. It went three consecutive drives with no first downs, struggling with bad snaps as Moberly added two touchdowns.
Marteen chalked it up to a lack of repetition and being out of practice, while Dampier said it was fatigue. For Ellison, it came back to communication.
"We’re not as clean as we need to be getting the ball from point A to point B whether that’s center to quarterback or quarterback to receivers and even some of the handoffs," he said. "It’s just timing. It’s hard to bounce back like that. It’s really your timing that you have to get together when you want to do good stuff on offense."
Despite being tied at the half, Battle actually had negative rushing yards thanks to four high snaps that Dampier had to scramble to grab. In the air, Battle had 56 yards.
A quiet third quarter saw each team lose the ball on a turnover — Dampier threw an interception and Moberly lost the ball on a fumble after catching it just yards from the end zone. At the end of the quarter, the game was still 14-14 all.
What changed in the fourth quarter?
"The offense, we came to play," Dampier said. "We kicked ourselves in the first half and we came out the second half to play ball.”
Moberly scored once to start the quarter, and then each team had one more scoreless drive before the two teams of Spartans traded touchdowns — and two-point conversions — until the final seconds.
Battle ended up with the edge on its final drive because of a missed two-point conversion by Moberly on its fifth touchdown.
As Ellison told his team postgame: “When there’s time on the clock, you got a chance.”
Marteen ended the night with two touchdowns. Dampier had three, scoring his first on a run and connecting with Atherton and senior Manny Chiteri for the other two.
The struggle to establish a consistent offense through most of the game led to some interesting in-game decision making by Battle's two stars, Dampier and Marteen. Both had at least one pitch play to a teammate that was unscripted.
“That’s very ill-advised, but they trust each other," Ellison said. "It’s one of those things where you’re like, 'no, no no — okay yeah, yeah!’ It’s not a scripted thing. It’s a dangerous, dangerous thing to do in the game, but at the same time they were fighting for the win so I can’t be mad about that.”
For Marteen, making those decisions in a game like Friday's was a no brainer.
"I was just trying to get my own team the ball and possibly get a score."