The Battle Spartans (2-6) will venture to Hannibal this Friday night to conclude their 2022 regular season.
The Hannibal Pirates (6-2) have been a dominant team after beginning the season 1-2. The Pirates have outscored opponents 254-54 during their five-game winning streak and are one of the hottest teams in the state right now.
Hannibal finished North Central Missouri Activities play undefeated for the second season in a row. Sophomore quarterback Waylon Anders has been a breakout star for the Pirates in 2022, as he has risen up the single-season record books for Hannibal this season. He moved into fifth in passing touchdowns and fourth in total completions last week, and he has completed 75% of his passes this season.
However, running back Aneyas Williams steals most of the headlines. The junior has rushed for 1,291 yards this season and ran for five touchdowns in the Pirates' 59-14 win over Marshall last week. He now owns the career scoring title at Hannibal and has ran for the ninth-most yards all-time at the school. Williams holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and many others and is listed as a 4-star recruit by 24/7 Sports' metrics.
Despite playing in a different region than Battle, Hannibal has played two common opponents with the Spartans. The Pirates lost to Helias Catholic by a score of 31-21 to open the season but then defeated Jefferson City 53-28 the next week.
Battle fell to Helias 58-16 and also lost to Jefferson City 48-41 in overtime.
The Spartans will be looking to pick up a momentum-building win before district playoffs begin. Battle currently sits at sixth in the Class 5 District 4 standings, just ahead of Liberty (Wentzville, 3-5). The standings are determined by a points system that factors in point differential and strength of schedule.
It would take a drastic result for Battle to climb ahead of Washington (5-3), but they could fall into last place behind Liberty with a loss and an Eagles' win.
As of now, Battle faces a first round matchup with the third place team in the district. Currently, Helias Catholic (6-2) occupies that position, but it could also be Capital City (6-2), Timberland (6-2), Washington (5-3) or even Holt (7-1) depending on this Friday's results.
If Battle wins their first round matchup, they would have to win two more games to qualify for the state playoffs.
For now, the Spartans will focus on Hannibal and attempting to bolster their standing in the district. They may have six losses to their name, but Battle lost three of those games by single digits. Case in point: the Spartans are a couple plays away from sitting at 5-3, making them a very dangerous opponent in the district playoffs.
Battle will take on the Pirates at 7 p.m. at Hannibal High School.