Typically, Hannibal does its damage offensively by handing the ball to star running back Aneyas Williams.
The four-star prospect, per 247Sports, has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas and a host of other Power Five schools, after all.
Battle, however, showcased its own running capabilities Friday night to nearly upset the Pirates, who escaped with a 27-21 home victory.
The Spartans (2-7) started the game with a fourth-down stop of Williams, but the junior shook loose after the opening possession. He ran for 65 yards in the first quarter, flashing his elite speed in the open field on multiple occasions.
Hannibal (7-2) marked the board first with a 71-yard touchdown pass from Waylon Anders to Jason Linnebrick at the 6:29 mark of the first quarter. The Pirates recovered the ensuing onside kick, and Williams made it 13-0 with a 32-yard touchdown run.
Battle quarterback Justin Goolsby took it upon himself to get his team back in the game, capping a quick drive with an 18-yard touchdown run. Running back Rickie Dunn ran in the two-point conversion to make it 13-8 with 1:44 left in the first.
On the next Hannibal drive, Williams laid out for a pass across the middle that grazed off his fingertips. He stayed on the ground for nearly two minutes and did not return after suffering an injury.
The Spartans took advantage late in the first half. Goolsby found Daqual Wright for a 19-yard touchdown with 35 seconds left before halftime, giving Battle a 14-13 lead at the break.
Hannibal struggled to find its footing offensively in the second quarter without Williams.
“That’s the best we've played on defense against a quality opponent," Battle coach Jonah Dubinski said.
However, the Pirates' coaching staff made adjustments at halftime that ultimately paid off. Hannibal stopped Battle on fourth-and-1 in the red zone to open the second half, and both teams traded punts for most of the third quarter before the Pirates retook the lead.
Markahl Humphrey capped a long drive with a 13-yard touchdown run and the ensuing two-point conversion to make it 21-14 Pirates with 49 seconds left in the third.
With Williams out, Hannibal consistently lined up in the wishbone formation to pound away at the Spartans. The switch worked to the tune of 244 rushing yards between Mike Ferreira and Humphrey, who scored again on a 47-yard scamper with 6:14 remaining.
Battle quickly cut it to a one-possession game with 4:37 left. Goolsby hit Wright for a 33-yard completion and faked out the Pirates' defense on a read option for a 33-yard rushing touchdown.
Goolsby finished with 144 passing yards and 139 rushing yards.
Battle never got the ball back, though, as Hannibal ran out the clock with Humphrey and Ferreira.
Dubinski pointed to the Spartans' inefficiency in the red zone as the deciding factor in the game.
“It came down to us not running the ball as effectively as normal," Dubinski said. "We were short a running back this week, which definitely hurt us putting the load on one guy. I’ll give credit to Hannibal; they were really physical in the interior of the defense.”
Battle will get another shot at beating Capital City (7-2) in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 quarterfinals next Friday. The Cavaliers beat the Spartans 41-32 in Columbia back in Week 2, but this time, the game will be in Jefferson City.