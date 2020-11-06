Battle's defense needed a stop.
The Spartans had just regained a lead against Rolla after trailing by one point heading into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs were looking to convert on third-and-5 at Battle's 25-yard line and, hopefully, answer the Spartans' touchdown.
Rolla had already converted three third downs in the game; on all three they had needed less than five yards.
But Battle's defense was locked in. After the game was tied 7-7 at halftime, Battle had forced and recovered a Rolla fumble on the first play of the third quarter. So when it needed a fourth-quarter stop to give its offense some wiggle room, it got it — and more.
The ball popped loose for the fifth time of the night — all while Rolla was on offense — and Battle senior Jarrett Lambert's instincts kicked in.
"I just saw the ball bouncing on the ground," he said. "I just had to get there fast and scoop, score for my team."
Lambert's defensive touchdown, plus the extra point by Vojtech Drda, gave the Spartans a two-score lead that they would not look back from. Battle eventually beat Rolla 41-21 in the Class 5 District 4 semifinal for a shot at the district title.
Most of the excitement of Friday's game happened in the second half, specifically the fourth quarter. After scoring on the second down of its first possession of the game, Battle's offense didn't see the end zone again until Gerry Marteen Jr. punched in a three-yarder with 9:39 to go in the third quarter.
Coach Atiyyah Ellison said most of the issues in the first half came from being "a man short". At halftime, he emphasized the need for his team to play as a single unit rather than individual players — or even an offense and defense.
"I just challenged them to play together," Ellison said. "Some of them were griping about calls and different things. I said, 'Make us right.' There is no magic call, you got to make us right sometimes."
The thought of elimination, of their season ending before they were ready, served as another motivator.
"It's win or go home," Lambert said. "I think that hit us in the fourth quarter."
Lambert's fumble recovery, and an interception shortly after, accounted for two of Battle's seven forced turnovers against Rolla, by far its most this season. Before Friday, the Spartans' season-high was against Smith-Cotton, when they had one interception and one fumble recovery.
The Spartans scored on two of the seven ensuing possessions, once in the third quarter and once in the fourth. Most of Battle's offensive momentum was gained by its defense.
"Without that it's a different game," Ellison said of his defense's performance.
In fact, Battle's biggest offensive play of the night came on the drive following Rolla's fifth fumble. Marteen and quarterback Khaleel Dampier exchanged turns with the ball for six plays, moving the chains from Battle's 40 to Rolla's 35 before a false start penalty stranded them at fourth-and-8.
Though Dampier had been unsuccessful through the air for most of the night, Ellison called up a passing play to try and convert. None of Battle's plays are drawn up with a particular person in mind — "you're just gonna stare that person down," Ellison said — so Dampier's target would just be whoever was open.
That person was junior Donnie Hicks.
"My route, the ball was a little off, but we practice getting in front of the ball, so I made that catch," Hicks said. "Then on the run, I saw a little gap. We have to make something work, so I just went for it."
The touchdown was Hicks' first of his career after joining the team this season at the behest of his twin brother, Hayden and Ellison.
"He got open and made a huge play for our team," Ellison said. "That just changed the whole momentum."
Battle's other touchdowns came on a 68-yard run from Dampier in the first quarter, a two-yarder by Dampier in the third and a 59-yard run from Marteen in the fourth.
As Battle (7-1) was beating Rolla (5-4), a very similar game was happening between the other two teams left in Class 5 District 4. Washington and Camdenton were tied through the start of the fourth quarter before the Blue Jays pulled away for a 28-21 win.
No. 2 Battle will play at No. 1 Washington for the district title at 7 p.m. next Friday.
"I'm just excited to be playing next week," Ellison said. "It's a one week season. I'm just excited to be having this conversation."