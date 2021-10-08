For the past two weeks Battle had been without its juiceman, two-way star Rickie Dunn.
“(I'm) the guy who gets everyone on the team hyped,” he said post game. “That’s one of my roles for us.”
In his return Friday night, both Rock Bridge and Battle felt the juiceman’s presence in a big way. Dunn recovered two fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown that sealed a 26-14 Spartans victory at Adkins Stadium.
“Rickie makes a statement that he’s one of the best players in the area every time he steps on the field,” Battle coach Jonah Dubinski said.
Dunn’s performance was part of a dominant defensive showing from the Spartans, who held Rock Bridge’s offense to just seven points. Battle sacked multiple Bruins quarterbacks six times in addition to forcing four turnovers.
The game started on an ominous note for Battle (4-2, 3-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference), as Rock Bridge receiver Peyton Messer returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. That was followed by a slow start to what has recently been an explosive Spartan passing attack.
Battle responded with a tip-drill touchdown pass from Justin Goolsby to Livingston Coaty. Rock Bridge (3-4, 2-2) gained some control late in the half as both teams scored in the second quarter. The Bruins went into the half up two points.
“We did not make any wild adjustments at halftime,” Dubinski told his team after the game. “You guys just came out and played harder.”
Goolsby sparked the Spartans with some timely conversions on the ground, rushing for a 7-yard touchdown in the third to put Battle ahead to stay. The junior finished the night with 198 yards passing and 49 more on the ground, accounting for three touchdowns.
Running back Garrett Murray did majority of the work in the backfield. He toted the rock 19 times for 71 yards, including some timely big plays in the fourth quarter.
Dunn, who got most of the backfield touches earlier in the season, was impressed by Murray.
“GM has been evolving so fast for us, and I love to see it,” Dunn said. “Him stepping (up) in the run game allows me to get more reps on the defensive side of the ball and make big plays.”
As usual after a big win, Dubinski knows there are things that his team needs to improve.
Still, this victory might feel a little sweeter for Dubinski, a Rock Bridge graduate and former offensive lineman.
“I’m used to winning here,” he said. “So it feels good.”