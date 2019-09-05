Battle (0-1) will be working out of a hole few expected it to be in when it faces the Smith-Cotton Tigers on Friday.
The Spartans fell to Saint Louis University High in their Week 1 matchup, 52-47. The Junior Billikens, who finished the 2018 season 1-9, took advantage of the Spartans early as Battle piled up 75 yards on nine penalties and gave up two of its three total safeties allowed during a lackadaisical first half.
Plays from quarterback Harrison Keller and running back Darren Jordan put Battle back into the game within the first two minutes of the second half, making things back-and-forth until Keller and the Spartans failed to convert on the final drive.
Senior defensive back Trevonne Hicks said the biggest takeaway from last week’s loss was that the Spartans “need to be the hammer and not the nail.”
“We don’t need any more mental lapses,” he said.
Battle head coach Atiyyah Ellison said postgame that it’s “almost impossible” to win giving up three safeties. That may have been the most significant difference-maker, as the safeties resulted in 13 points for SLUH. Ellison also said a lot of Friday’s miscues were small fixes.
“You can’t see it in the speed of the game, you just know it didn’t look right,” Ellison said. “You’d have a guy running three yards instead of five, or you’d have a guy running up field instead of crashing down on the tackle.”
Battle’s freshman and junior varsity programs had games early this week and Ellison said practices on those days were used to “fine tune all the little things that reinforce good habits.”
Smith-Cotton finished its 2018 campaign just below .500 at 5-6, with a 30-9 loss to Timberland ending its season in the district quarterfinal.
The Tigers return some key starters, including last year’s starting quarterback Brett Grupe. The senior, who finished last year with 422 passing yards, is well on pace to eclipse that number after passing for 242 yards last week against Moberly. He also had three rushing touchdowns in the 35-28 loss.
Battle’s secondary may have a chance to capitalize on Grupe this week. His 40 pass attempts against Moberly more than doubled the amount of attempts he had against any opponent last season, but his play wasn’t efficient. He only completed 40% of his passes and threw two interceptions.
The Spartans will also look to get their run game off the ground this weekend. The Junior Bilikens limited Battle to under 300 yards rushing on 41 attempts last week, and they shut down one half of Battle’s running back duo by limiting junior Daleshaun Coleman to just 27 rushing yards on four attempts.
Last year, Jordan and Coleman combined for over 2,000 rushing yards, and quarterback Harrison Keller stressed Thursday how crucial it is for at least one of them to make an impact when they play.
“I think it’s really important for us, especially with Gary (Marteen Jr.) in now, too,” Keller said.
Marteen, a sophomore, got five carries for seven yards against SLUH and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Keller said that both Jordan and Coleman’s downhill running abilities complement Marteen’s ability to make an impact in open space down the sideline.
When asked how Battle’s backs can best make an impact Friday, Keller preached more of the same.
“It’s all just attention to details,” he said. “Getting in the right place at the right times to make the plays that we need.”
Battle and Smith-Cotton will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday in Sedalia.
