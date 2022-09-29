Tim Rulo has the community of Russellville ecstatic as his team prepares for a game no one thought it would be in — an undefeated homecoming matchup in Week 6.
“Hopefully our effort and product on the field makes people proud,” Rulo said. “That’s really what you’re trying to do, is try to make people proud to be from Russellville. No matter what the contest might be, in this case football.”
In his second year as head coach for the Russellville, Rulo has witnessed the program do a complete turnaround — from 0-8 the year before he took over to 5-0 and rolling. Russellville has only had football offered as a school sport for five years, with only three of those years offering varsity football to students. Last year, the team went 2-6 in Rulo’s first season as its coach.
Rulo describes what brought him to Russellville: “The two previous head coaches here, especially Roger VanDeZande, spoke very highly of the community, the school and the kids, so that made it a really easy sell when my wife and I were looking to move back to mid-Missouri.
“Everything they said about the school and the community was right; you’ve just got great families here. You’ve got a lot of support and kids who are really eager and hungry to be successful and want to put in the work. It’s been awesome. My family and I have really loved it here.”
Russellville is independent— meaning it doesn’t belong to any specific conference and must schedule all of its games, traveling very far for some. After three straight road wins all over the state, the team is happy to finally be home for its homecoming game Friday night.
The opponent? Undefeated Crystal City (5-0).
“I think the challenge for any coach is to try and figure out how to get better each week. Right now, that’s still where our focus is at,” Rulo said. “Winning is nice, but we still need to improve, because now we’re playing Crystal City, who is a really tough opponent, so we need to make sure that we continue to get better.”
Looking forward to the future of his program, Rulo says it’s all about the kids.
“For me, it’s been great to watch the kids’ confidence build week to week. We’re proud to be there, to help them out and watch them play.”
Blair Oaks QB Hair breaks school passing record; 10K milestone in reach
During the Falcons’ 52-13 rout of Boonville last Friday, quarterback Dylan Hair set a school record for passing yards in a high school career. His total currently sits at 8,975 yards and counting. He moved ahead of his brother, Nolan’s, previous record of 8,786 yards.
Hair has a real shot at eclipsing the 10,000 career passing yard mark this season. He continues his quest Friday against a lowly 0-5 Versailles team, which is coming off a 49-7 beatdown from Southern Boone. Eyes will be on Hair as he finishes his prestigious high school career.
The Falcons aren’t just relying on Hair to get the job done, but also their defense, particularly their relentless and physical defensive line. The Falcons have held opponents to just 16.4 points per game, a number slightly skewed by a 42-point Week 1 outing by Maryville. Combine its elite defense and Hair’s versatility on offense, and Blair Oaks has to be considered one of the favorites to make a deep tournament run.
Lakers making waves in Class 5
Camdenton (5-0) is having another strong season thanks to senior quarterback Bear Shore — a 6-foot-3, 200-pound stud with a strong arm and underrated mobility on the ground. Shore threw for over 3,000 yards last season and has an opportunity to surpass that mark again this year. He has help on offense with playmaker Blake Ford, who is listed as both a wide receiver and running back.
The highlight of the Lakers’ season thus far is an 18-point comeback win in Week 2 on the road against Kickapoo. Down 21-3 in the fourth, Shore flipped a switch and led the Lakers to a shocking 24-21 win. From there, the Lakers have only gained confidence, winning their last three games by an average margin of 36.3 points.
The Camdenton defense is giving up less than 10 points per game as it goes up against a Bolivar (1-4) squad this Friday only averaging 14.8 points on offense.
Hermann to clash with Sullivan
After a mediocre past two seasons that saw it finish 4-7 and 3-8, respectively, Hermann is back on track this season.
The Bearcats utilize a two-headed-monster approach in the backfield, led by seniors Conner Coffey and Parker Anderson. The duo has combined for 1,277 total yards of offense and 19 touchdowns to this point, helping lead the Bearcats to an average of 7.4 yards per carry.
Quarterback Trenton Lampkin hasn’t had to throw the ball much, but when he has, he’s been mistake-free, with five touchdowns and zero interceptions on the year.
Coffey has made his presence known defensively as well, leading the team along with sophomore Caden Humphrey with two interceptions; the team as a whole has nine.
The Bearcats have had a couple of particularly strong victories, including a 20-0 shutout of South Callaway in Week 2 and last week defeating a then-3-1 Owensville team on the road 38-16. This week, Hermann has another tough challenge ahead as it faces Sullivan (3-2), which is coming off its own shutout victory against Pacific.
Both teams will look to establish the run offensively, so expect this game to come down to which team is more physical on the ground.