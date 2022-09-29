Tim Rulo has the community of Russellville ecstatic as his team prepares for a game no one thought it would be in — an undefeated homecoming matchup in Week 6.

“Hopefully our effort and product on the field makes people proud,” Rulo said. “That’s really what you’re trying to do, is try to make people proud to be from Russellville. No matter what the contest might be, in this case football.”

  • Sports reporter fall 2022, Studying sports journalism. Reach me at jdkzfd@umsystem.edu

