Senior James Lee has made impact plays on both sides of the ball for Tolton all season, and he did so again Friday to ensure the Trailblazers host their first-round district matchup.
Lee snagged two crucial interceptions and a key reception to lead Tolton to a 40-36 home win over Fayette.
“This is very special. This feels like the best win,” Lee said. “For us to come out and play how we did, it feels great.”
With the victory and a 61-12 loss by North Callaway to Bowling Green on Friday, Tolton (7-2) moved up to fourth in the eight-team MSHSAA Class 2 District 2, meaning the Trailblazers will host the fifth-seeded Thunderbirds next Friday.
“We’ve been trying to be 1-0 every single week, and they did,” Tolton coach Michael Egnew said. “They came out and played hard, and they did a good job, which we’ve been kind of slacking on. They played hard in the second half.”
Lee had an 8-yard catch and run off a swing pass from junior quarterback Jake Ryan that made it 40-28 Tolton early in the fourth quarter.
Fayette responded on a touchdown pass from Ben Wells to Kaleb Friebe with 4:35 remaining and converted the two-point conversion, but junior Cameron Lee sealed the Trailblazers' win with a crucial first down on the next possession.
After tying the game at 14 midway through the second quarter, it seemed as if Fayette had an opportunity to take momentum for good.
The Falcons (5-4) moved into Tolton territory, but when Wells launched a potential touchdown pass into the end zone, James Lee made a play on the ball, recording an interception for a touchback.
Tolton capitalized off the turnover. The Trailblazers capitalized off the turnover with an 80-yard march, which included a 32-yard gain by James Lee that set up a touchdown pass from Ryan to his younger brother, sophomore Sam Ryan, with 48 seconds to play in the first half.
Fayette's D.J. Moore returned the ensuing kickoff to the Trailblazers' 35-yard line, but on the next play, James Lee picked off Wells at the goal line to preserve the Trailblazers' 20-14 lead.
“I’m just reading the quarterback's eyes and then looking at my receiver and making a play on the ball,” James Lee said.
The Falcons, like Hogan Prep Academy in Week 7, stuck to the ground game against the Trailblazers. Moore finished with 36 carries for over 200 yards and three touchdowns, while Wells and sophomore Micah Estes combined for 16 carries. Estes scored from 6 yards out, giving Fayette a 22-20 lead with 7:24 left in the third quarter.
Tolton recaptured the lead just 68 seconds later. Jake Ryan found Lee in the back of the end zone for his second touchdown of the night, this time an 18-yard connection.
The game was close throughout but Ryan and the entire offense maintained their composure.
“Similar situations to being up by a lot, we're pretty calm out on the field, no matter the situation," Jake Ryan said. "Just stay true to ourselves and just keep driving."
Moore scored his third touchdown three minutes later to put Fayette back in front, but Jake Ryan again responded with a scoring drive. He picked up a first down on a fake punt, which led to a 42-yard touchdown toss to Sam Ryan to make it 33-28 Tolton after three quarters of play.
“(It’s) fun to play with him,” Jake Ryan said of Sam. “He’s got a crazy ratio going on right now — nine catches for five touchdowns — so he’s doing a lot for being a sophomore."
Sam Ryan finished with 86 yards and turned two of his three catches into scores. His older brother, on the other hand, completed 17 of 24 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns. The Trailblazers' screen game worked especially well — Jake Ryan's first touchdown toss was a 7-yard screen pass to Cameron Lee in the first quarter.
“(Fayette) is one of those teams that kind of rushed up the field pretty hard,” Egnew noted. “We were able to throw some screens in and do some things that worked pretty well against them.”